White House national cyber ​director Sean Cairncross was fired from ‌his ​job, a person close to the White House said on Thursday, days after technology outages disrupted US air travel, banking and national security systems. The ouster comes as US ‌President Donald Trump and his administration face mounting scrutiny over their response to the series of disruptions over the past week, including a global outage affecting hundreds of millions of Microsoft users and a nationwide halt to air travel that disrupted more ‌than 18,000 flights. Next week will test the nation's technology systems, as millions of travelers take to the skies ‌to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving and retailers prepare for a surge of Black Friday online shopping.

The dismissal of Cairncross is the administration's first major personnel move since the outages began. Cairncross oversaw cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government. Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies will ⁠assume ​the position temporarily, according to the ⁠source.

"The president fully supported firing Sean Cairncross from his position," said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Cairncross said in a statement on Thursday ⁠night it was the "honor of a lifetime to serve" in Trump's administration.

The recent technology disruptions are likely linked to corporate efforts ​to rapidly patch newly discovered software vulnerabilities in the AI age, cybersecurity experts told Reuters. Advanced AI tools make ⁠it easier for companies to uncover weaknesses in their cybersecurity protections. The top US intelligence official said on Wednesday the disruptions were separate service outages ⁠associated ​with maintenance and technical changes and not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri on Tuesday told reporters in Washington the Trump administration should brief lawmakers on the outages so they can “share with the American people what’s ⁠happening here.” Cairncross was an executive at the Republican National Committee before assuming the cyber director role. Congress established the position ⁠shortly before former President ⁠Joe Biden took office. Previous cyber directors had technology and national security experience.

His successor will need to be confirmed by the US Senate, which will be controlled by Democrats beginning ‌in January.