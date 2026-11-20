A ‌fresh ​wave of student protests took place across Europe on Friday, inspired by demonstrations that rocked France but far more muted, with demands ranging from more funding for education to climate justice and even ending conscription.

Organisers said they were holding an "international ‌youth strike" in at least 25 countries, including Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and Croatia. In Germany, campaign group "Gen Z regelt" — "Gen Z takes charge" in German — said it was organising protests in 73 cities and towns. "I'm certainly not happy that there are cutbacks everywhere, not at my university, nor in the broader education system or in schools. That's why ‌I'm here: to take a stand and push for a change, because things cannot go on like this," university student Jasmin Hamadi said at a ‌protest in the city of Cologne.

'DEMAND FOR CHANGE IS GROWING' The largely peaceful marches mainly drew moderate crowds of hundreds or thousands. In Italy, the demonstrations were wider, targeting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's economic policies and demanding higher wages and more spending on public services.

Much larger protests in France have at times been marred by violent confrontations with the police and looting. In Serbia, student-led protests culminated ⁠in the ​toppling in an election last month of long-time ⁠leader Aleksandar Vucic.

There has also been unrest in Albania. "Today is also a very important day because young people are taking to the streets not just in Italy but across Europe," said Maurizio ⁠Landini, the leader of CGIL, Italy's largest trade union, as tens of thousands marched across the country.

"Across Europe and among ordinary people, the demand for change is growing." 'A FUTURE OF ​DEATH'

As with previous protests, demands were varied and overlapping, including improvements to school funding and infrastructure or action on issues such as climate change. Many of ⁠Friday's protesters waved Palestinian flags. Signs and banners often called for less spending on the military or complained about the high cost of living.

In Berlin, roughly 4,000 people attended a protest in the city's ⁠monumental ​Alexanderplatz square. The Cologne protest drew fewer than the 5,000 people expected, though still in the thousands, police said. "A lot of us who are Gen Z are kind of looking at our futures, both in terms of the cost of living, the climate crisis that is impending, the fact that we could be ⁠seeing billions of people dying from climate change," said Evelyn, 25, an American student attending a protest in Paris.

"If we leave decisions up to the people ⁠who are making decisions now, it's a future ⁠of death." Across the Channel at Parliament Square in London, protesters showed up in their hundreds.

"I wasn't skipping lectures, I was working to survive," one cardboard sign read.