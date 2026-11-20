​A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia on Friday said she ‌would issue a preliminary injunction blocking construction of President Donald Trump’s proposed triumphal arch, saying during a hearing that ‌it was a “rushed job” that lacked a legal ‌basis. Earlier this month, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington issued a separate order temporarily blocking construction of the proposed ⁠250-foot ​arch near ⁠Arlington National Cemetery. The rulings are the latest setbacks for ⁠one of Trump's many efforts to leave a lasting architectural ​mark on the nation’s capital.

The White House did ⁠not immediately comment. Trump has faced significant pushback from the ⁠judiciary ​against projects he has undertaken in Washington during his second term, which have included a White ⁠House ballroom project, a renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting ⁠Pool ⁠and a proposed championship-level golf course two miles from the White House.