Swiss engineering company ABB is considering a listing of its robotics unit if it cannot salvage its $5.4 billion sale ‌to Japanese investor SoftBank after China blocked the transaction, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

Beijing blocked the sale due to concerns over SoftBank's ties with Western companies including OpenAI, in which the Japanese firm is a major investor, and risks sensitive data could be transferred to the US, Reuters previously reported. ABB ‌and SoftBank are working to restructure the deal to save it, potentially by carving out the Chinese business, which accounts for about 30% of ‌the robotics unit, and selling it to a Chinese company or listing it, the people said.

Failing that, ABB would spin off the robotics unit or sell to another party, the people said. Discussions of a spin-off have not previously been reported. Reuters could not determine what venue would be used for a listing or what value would be sought for the business ⁠in a spin-off.

SoftBank ​may be liable for a break ⁠fee, the terms of which have not been disclosed, one of the people said. The preference of both ABB and SoftBank would be to rescue the deal, however, said the people, ⁠who both spoke on condition of anonymity.

The two sides are hoping to reach a solution in the coming weeks but talks could drag into next year, one of ​the people said. ABB declined to comment. It has previously said it was in close dialogue and working constructively with SoftBank on the transaction after ⁠it was blocked. SoftBank declined to comment.

CHINA SCRUTINISING FOREIGN INVESTMENT AS AI RACE HEATS UP Beijing is scrutinising foreign investment involving frontier technologies more closely as the race to dominate AI development ⁠with ​the United States heats up.

The decision by China's state planner not to allow the ABB unit's sale to SoftBank marked the second major deal this year to be blocked by China after Meta was ordered to unwind its more than $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus in April. If the ⁠sale of the ABB division fails, it would also deal a setback to SoftBank's ambitions in robotics, which Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has highlighted as ⁠pivotal to the group's AI investment strategy.

China ⁠is ABB's largest robotics market. The Swiss group operates about 30 local companies there with 15,000 employees located in nearly 130 cities. According to its website, ABB Engineering (Shanghai) houses the company's global robotics headquarters and is an important research-and-development ‌centre and production base ‌for ABB Group.