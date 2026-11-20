Colombia's 2026 fiscal deficit to surpass 7.6% of GDP, finance minister says
Colombia's 2026 fiscal deficit will exceed 7.6% of gross domestic product, above the 7.2% set out in the country's recent budget, Finance Minister Miguel Gomez said on Friday.
"An economy fueled by public spending inevitably leads to an unsustainable situation," Gomez said during an event with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Bogota. "Not a day goes by without this government discovering some budget shortfall." The government has presented a fiscal reform bill to Congress seeking to cut spending and increase tax revenue starting next year in an effort to shore up its deteriorating public finances.