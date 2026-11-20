​Colombia's 2026 ‌fiscal deficit will ​exceed 7.6% of gross domestic ‌product, above the 7.2% set out in the country's recent budget, Finance Minister Miguel ‌Gomez said on Friday.

"An economy ‌fueled by public spending inevitably leads to an unsustainable situation," Gomez said during ⁠an ​event ⁠with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) ⁠in Bogota. "Not a day goes by without ​this government discovering some budget shortfall." The ⁠government has presented a fiscal reform ⁠bill ​to Congress seeking to cut spending and increase tax revenue starting ⁠next year in an effort to shore ⁠up ⁠its deteriorating public finances.