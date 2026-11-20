Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Globe-trotting Infantino's Asian focus keeps rivals at bay

Gianni Infantino's appearance at the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) awards ceremony in Bangkok ​on Thursday underlined the size of the task facing Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima as they seek to ​unseat him as head of world soccer. Hours after the three candidates for ‌March's ​FIFA presidential election were confirmed, Infantino was centre-stage at Asia's annual gala, handing out gleaming gold trophies.

Motor racing-Russell tops second practice at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Mercedes' George Russell set the fastest time in the second practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, as conditions improved after a sodden opening session in which no driver recorded a timed lap. Russell, ‌winner on the Strip circuit in 2024, lapped the 6.2-km street track in one minute 47.272 seconds late in the second session as a dry line gradually emerged.

Tennis-Alcaraz eases injury concerns with Cobolli win to complete perfect ATP Finals group stage

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz eased concerns about a hamstring injury by cruising past Italian fifth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-4 6-1 in his final ATP Finals round-robin match in Turin on Friday, completing an unbeaten group-stage campaign and securing momentum ahead of the ‌semi-finals. The Spaniard had already booked his place in the last four after victories over American seventh seed Frances Tiafoe and 2020 ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev, but his fitness came under scrutiny after he left the court with heavy ‌strapping on his left leg following Wednesday's win over the Russian.

Tennis-ATP approves $350 million compensation plan, delays doubles decision

The ATP, which governs men's tennis, on Friday approved measures aimed at increasing total player compensation to more than $350 million from 2028, while putting off a decision on controversial proposals for doubles tennis until later this year. In the next phase of progress under its OneVision plan for players, the top 100 earners are projected to make at least $1.1 million from 2028, with the top 175 earning at least $450,000 and the top 250 at least $250,000.

Soccer-Union of Arab FAs backs Infantino for another term ⁠as FIFA president

The Union ​of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) said on Thursday it backed Gianni Infantino's ⁠candidacy for another term as FIFA president. UAFA said in a statement its endorsement recognised Infantino's efforts and contributions to the development and growth of football during his tenure

Tennis-Shelton battles past Jodar to close in on semi-final berth

World number four Ben Shelton had to battle for over two hours ⁠before carving out a 7-6(8) 7-5 win over Spaniard Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals on Thursday to move into the last four. The US Open finalist benefitted from already-qualified Alexander Zverev's 6-4 7-6(6) win over France's Arthur Fils. Fils had needed a straight sets win in ​order to advance at the expense of Shelton.

Motor racing-Agreement in principle for F1 to have V8 engines in 2030, says Brown

Formula One stakeholders have agreed in principle a switch away from the current crop of V6 ⁠hybrid engines to louder V8s from 2030, team bosses said ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. McLaren's Zak Brown said it was now a matter of dotting the i's and crossing the t's, and Alpine's de facto team principal Flavio Briatore agreed.

Motor racing-Cool weather, settled championships weigh on Las Vegas ⁠F1 ​ticket demand

Ticket prices for Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix are on course to be their lowest since Formula One debuted on the Strip in 2023, secondary-market platform TickPick said, as a lack of championship suspense and chilly weather weigh on demand. The average purchase price for Saturday race-day tickets stood at $781, down 12% from $889 last year and 36% below the $1,214 paid for the inaugural event in 2023, according to TickPick.

Soccer-Tashima says Balogun red-card row at World Cup pushed him to ⁠run for FIFA presidency

Japanese soccer official Kozo Tashima said on Friday that the handling of Folarin Balogun's red card at the World Cup was what prompted him to run for the role of FIFA president against Gianni Infantino. FIFA suspended ⁠forward Balogun's automatic one-match ban for a red card in ⁠July, allowing the American striker to play against Belgium after US President Donald Trump said he had personally asked President Infantino to review the sanction.

NBA roundup: Knicks hold off Timberwolves' late rally for 3rd straight win

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the New York Knicks held on for a 102-99 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday ‌in Minneapolis. Jalen Brunson added 21 points ‌and seven assists for New York, which won its third game in a row. OG Anunoby scored 15 points, Josh ​Hart chipped in 11, and Landry Shamet put up 10.