A ​tanker caught fire ‌after being struck ​by an unknown projectile while sailing outbound through the Strait ‌of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Friday.

The British navy-affiliated agency UKMTO said ‌that the incident occurred 8 nautical miles north ‌of the Omani town of Khasab, adding that no casualties or environmental impact were reported. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said shortly afterwards ⁠that ​an oil tanker ⁠had caught fire after hitting a mine while attempting to ⁠transit the Strait of Hormuz near Khasab, Iranian state ​media reported.

Khasab lies on Oman's Musandam Peninsula at ⁠the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway ⁠that ​carried nearly one-fifth of global crude oil supplies before the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Shipping through the ⁠Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted since Iran moved ⁠to close ⁠the waterway following the eruption of the conflict on February 28.