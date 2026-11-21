The US Transportation Department Office ​of Inspector General said on Friday it ‌will audit ​the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of Boeing and other airplane manufacturers and aerospace suppliers. The inspector general also wants to review a recent update to the FAA's risk ‌assessment practices for overseeing manufacturers and the FAA's oversight of aircraft manufacturers' "quality assurance systems for domestic and foreign suppliers."

The watchdog noted that several reports have shown shortcomings in FAA and internal company oversight of Boeing's manufacturing processes. It cited a ‌critical National Transportation Safety Board report into the mid-air cabin blowout of a new Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX ‌found missing four key bolts in January 2024. It noted that the NTSB cited ineffective FAA oversight of Boeing. An FAA spokesman said the agency welcomes feedback and will cooperate fully with the audit.

Boeing did not immediately comment. The FAA said after the Alaska incident it "fundamentally changed how it ⁠oversees ​Boeing" and for 21 months ⁠barred it from producing more than 38 737 MAX planes per month.

In September, the FAA disclosed Boeing had paid a $3.1 million fine after ⁠the agency said the planemaker had committed a series of safety violations, including some tied to the 2024 Alaska Airlines incident. The FAA ​also fined Boeing for interfering with safety officials’ independence and said the planemaker presented for agency approval two ⁠aircraft that were not airworthy.

In 2024, the FAA said it found hundreds of quality system violations at the planemaker's 737 factory in Renton, Washington, ⁠and ​the 737 fuselage factory of then-Boeing subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kansas, from September 2023 through February 2024. In recent months, the FAA has said Boeing has made significant improvements.

The FAA in July said it would allow Boeing ⁠to issue airworthiness certificates for all 737 MAX and 787 airplanes. The agency said the "decision follows months of thorough data and ⁠safety review demonstrating consistent production ⁠quality and reflects the FAA's confidence in Boeing's ability to issue airworthiness certificates under FAA oversight." The FAA in recent months also certified the smaller MAX 7 and larger MAX ‌10 airplanes.