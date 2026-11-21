A ​Singaporean man has been extradited to the US to ​face charges that he helped lead ‌a global insider ​trading network that made tens of millions of dollars trading on confidential information about the finances and merger plans of numerous companies. Zhi Ge, 35, made his initial appearance ‌in federal court in Boston on Friday after he was extradited from Singapore to face securities fraud and money laundering charges following his arrest in his home country in 2024, the US Department of Justice said.

He is one of nine individuals overall charged with participating ‌in what prosecutors allege was a years-long insider trading scheme that relied on tips from investment bankers and other corporate ‌insiders. Prosecutors say Ge led the scheme along with Samy Khouadja, a former investment banker in France, and Eamma Safi, who co-owned a French restaurant with Khouadja. The US considers most of the defendants, including Khouadja, fugitives.

A court in Singapore recently ordered Ge extradited to the US. He is scheduled to ⁠appear in ​federal court again on ⁠December 16 for an arraignment. "He will plead not guilty and anticipates a vigorous defense," Kevin Barron, Ge's lawyer, said in an email.

A lawyer for Khouadja ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Safi, who has been in US custody since 2025, has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege Khouadja, ​Safi and Ge from 2016 to 2024 recruited bankers and others to supply them with inside information about a ⁠variety of publicly traded companies and paid insiders for their illicit tips.

Charging papers say Ge attempted to recruit additional insiders into the scheme and cite messages ⁠he ​sent in 2019 encouraging an actor friend in New York to introduce him to "investment bankers in big banks working in M&A specifically." The indictment said tips allowed them to engage in insider trading ahead of announcements about various deals ⁠including AstraZeneca's 2020 planned $39 billion acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Novartis's 2024 acquisition of MorphoSys for $2.9 billion.

Ge and others would also ⁠use "burner" cell phones and encrypted messaging ⁠apps to conceal their activity and would speak in code, referring to money as "greens" and a company's prospective merger partners as "girls" and "models." Prosecutors said the defendants also leaked information they obtained to ‌journalists to make ‌a trading profit once the news became public.