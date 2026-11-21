A condemned Texas prisoner moaned and yelled out in pain and ​remained conscious for several minutes after prison officials began administering ​lethal injections in what witnesses described on Friday ‌as ​an unusually protracted execution.

Prison officials took about 34 minutes to successfully insert two intravenous lines in convicted murderer Reinaldo Dennes: one in his neck and the other in his left foot after ‌the veins in his arms were found unviable, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. They began injecting pentobarbital, a caustic barbiturate, at 6:52 p.m. on Thursday, and he was declared dead 15 minutes later, according to the department's records, during which a media witness and a spiritual ‌adviser said Dennes repeatedly moaned in pain.

The spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeff Hood, recalled Dennes using repeated expletives and saying: "My leg is ‌killing me," and, "My leg it's on fire, it's on fire." "He was clearly in tremendous distress," Hood, who was inside the execution chamber with his hand on Dennes' shoulder, told reporters. "Twice he said 'it's not working, it's not working, it's not going how it's supposed to go.'"

Hood, who has witnessed 13 executions by lethal injection, told reporters ⁠he had ​not previously seen "anyone able to ⁠make complete sentences past 30 seconds." Public scrutiny of the decades-old execution method has been renewed after Christa Pike, convicted of murder, survived Tennessee's attempt to execute her using ⁠pentobarbital in September, leaving her badly injured and unconscious for several days.

And it comes as newly elected Democratic politicians take over some Texas offices in January ​in what had long been a Republican stronghold, including Gina Hinojosa, the governor-elect, who says she opposes capital punishment. Hood said four ⁠or five minutes passed before Dennes' breathing began to slow to heavy gurgling and snoring sounds and he appeared to lose consciousness.

Amanda Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Texas ⁠Department ​of Criminal Justice, said the execution followed Texas protocol, from his being strapped to the gurney at 6:04 p.m. to the declaration of death at 7:07 p.m., just over an hour later. "It was not a botched execution, it proceeded as planned and it was ⁠successful," she said in an interview.

Michael Graczyk, an Associated Press journalist who has been a media witness at nearly 500 executions since ⁠the 1980s, said the execution of ⁠Dennes was "dramatically different." He said that Dennes, convicted of murdering diamond wholesaler Janos Szucs during a robbery in 1996, moaned of "excruciating pain." He said that over about three minutes, Dennes, a Christian, repeatedly called ‌out: "Take me, Father! Take ‌me into your arms."