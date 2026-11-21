The posters showed one thing, but Donald Trump did ​his thing.

Fresh off a four-day visit to China and the Philippines, the US president ‌on ​Friday held a heavily anticipated press conference at the White House, billed as an opportunity to sell the successes of his trip to the American public. A placard beside Trump's podium listed a series of broad agreements the president had reached with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which included a reaffirmation that nuclear war would be futile for all nations involved. Another poster touted deals the White ‌House said had been inked during the trip.

Right off the bat, however, the president pivoted from the topic at hand. He praised the speed of his new Qatari-built Air Force One, before musing that the COVID-19 vaccine was not rolled out in time to boost his re-election odds during his 2017-2021 term. He then said interest rates were too high, before pivoting again, this time to Iran. "They've been bullshitting people for 51 years," Trump said of the Islamic Republic's leaders, while flanked by top aides, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and newly installed ‌Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Trump's unencumbered and unstructured performance, which lasted 1-1/2 hours, came after the departures of some of the staffers credited with maintaining message discipline at the White House, including former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and, more recently, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. It ‌amounted to his first major speech aimed at a domestic audience since his Republican Party was walloped in the congressional midterm elections earlier in the month.

At times, Trump suggested he would be interested in working with Democrats, who will hold significant majorities in the US House of Representatives and Senate starting in January. At other times, he seemed unapologetic about the policies that strategists say hurt Republicans in the midterms. He announced he would penalize companies building data centers abroad - even as Americans appear most concerned about them being built at home. And he rejected criticisms that he is too deferential toward Moscow - a view polls show is held by most Americans, including many Republicans - repeating his oft-stated ⁠assertion that Putin ​is ready for a deal in Ukraine.

Trump also suggested he might be ⁠willing to strike an immigration or healthcare deal with Democrats, though his impressionistic style left much to the imagination. "They had jails being emptied out from the Congo, from all over South America, from Asia, into our country. Those are the people we focus on, and we focus on them strongly," Trump said.

"Now, other people have broken ⁠the law, and I will tell you, I think probably one of the earliest things that Democrats are gonna see me, are gonna be very hard-working people that came in, in some cases years ago. What are we gonna do?" He added, without elaborating, that he thought he could work with Democratic Texas Governor-elect ​Gina Hinojosa on border issues after he said they chatted by phone this week.

NICE TRUMP VS MEAN TRUMP With both Rubio and Vance in attendance - both of whom are seen as potential presidential candidates in 2028 - reporters pushed Trump to hint at ⁠a successor.

He did not bite. Asked about a post on X by Vance following the midterms, in which the vice president blamed the Iran conflict for Republicans' losses, Trump said he had no problem with the message. He said he would have only added that he would have attacked Iran no matter the political fallout.

He added, in an apparent joke, ⁠that ​Miller was a better public speaker than Vance and Rubio. His new chief of staff is a longtime loyalist whom even fellow Republicans consider a hardliner on immigration and other hot-button issues. "Do you want to run for president?" Trump asked Miller.

Trump said he thought deposed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang - who was forced out amid revelations that he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy - should be invited back to his job. He added that he retained confidence in Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a close personal friend, despite news reports indicating that Lutnick ⁠delayed new restrictions on exports of Nvidia's advanced AI chips.

The administration has come under fire in the past week for its halting response to a series of technology outages. Trump said the various outages were separate events that had been resolved. But he confirmed a ⁠Reuters report that White House national cyber director Sean Cairncross had been ousted, ⁠saying he "didn't think that person was good enough." Trump appeared upbeat for most of the briefing, a marked departure from recent exchanges with reporters, during which he has insulted several of them on personal terms. He said he appreciated the large crowd of journalists in attendance, and he invited all attendees to a South Lawn reception with refreshments in the afternoon.

Yet at the end of the press conference, the pricklier version ‌of Trump briefly reemerged. "You're a really rude person," ‌Trump told an NBC reporter who attempted to shout a question.

"So I'm not talking to you."