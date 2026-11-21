US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick asked battery ​startup Pure Lithium in July to give Washington a 51% controlling stake in exchange for funds to build a manufacturing plant that the company would ​not own or control, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and a person with direct knowledge of the ‌request.

The company ​rejected the proposal, saying such a stake would likely garner public scrutiny, risk future capital-raising and outweigh any benefit to shareholders, the documents from July and August showed. "51% is far outside precedent and invites scrutiny," Pure Lithium's legal counsel Skadden Arps wrote in an August 22 memorandum reviewed by Reuters that outlined Lutnick's request.

The federal government's unsuccessful attempt to take majority control of Pure Lithium has not been previously reported. This article is based on documents that include emails between Pure Lithium and the Commerce Department discussing a meeting ‌between Lutnick and Pure Lithium's CEO, as well as a memorandum written by Pure Lithium's legal counsel outlining Lutnick's request.

Lutnick's plan marks one of the latest moves by the Trump administration to acquire a stake in an American company and comes as the secretary and former investment banker faces increased scrutiny over his ties to corporate executives and companies affected by decisions made by his department. The Trump administration has taken stakes in several companies since Donald Trump returned to the White House, including chipmaker Intel, extending its reach into the private sector in a way recent administrations have not.

However, it has not taken a majority stake in any company, with its most serious effort a proposed rescue of Spirit Airlines, the ‌low-budget airline that ceased operations in May. Thus far, the largest equity stake the Trump administration has agreed to would give it a 15% stake in rare earths company MP Materials, which would make it the largest shareholder. A Pure Lithium representative, when asked about the proposal, did not dispute the account.

The Commerce Department did not ‌respond to questions about the proposal posed by Reuters for this story. It is not illegal for the federal government to acquire equity stakes in a private company and the administration has defended these efforts, particularly through using funds stemming from 2022's CHIPS Act, which was designed to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors.

Lawmakers opposed to the practice, though, contend the law never authorized such ownership. No court has ruled on the question. Privately held Pure Lithium has developed a lithium metal battery that it says is far more efficient than a traditional lithium-ion battery and can be built without graphite, nickel or cobalt.

If Pure Lithium's battery can deliver, it would be a major advancement for the energy storage industry. If mass produced, the battery could potentially shift how the US military and other federal contractors power millions of devices, analysts have said. At a July 29 ⁠meeting in Washington with ​Pure Lithium CEO Emilie Bodoin, Lutnick expressed interest in the battery's capabilities, including its efficiency. He ⁠said the US government needed to control the company so the battery could be used by the US military and other agencies, according to the person and documents reviewed by Reuters.

The two had been meeting to discuss a legal dispute with Japan's Panasonic related to the battery technology, according to the person and the documents. The meeting, which lasted roughly 45 minutes, was arranged by billionaire Robert Friedland, one of Pure Lithium's ⁠largest shareholders. A company co-founded by Friedland, I-Pulse, received $250 million from the Commerce Department in June.

Friedland attended the July meeting alongside David Shapiro, a senior adviser at the Commerce Department, according to the documents. Through a spokesperson, Friedland declined to comment for this article. The White House has repeatedly said strategic investments in the minerals and related sectors are needed because they are critical to US economic competitiveness. ​The White House did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

Reuters has no evidence that Lutnick personally holds a stake in either I-Pulse or Pure Lithium. A Commerce Department spokesperson, speaking on behalf of Lutnick, said she did not think he is invested in either company. Both companies are privately ⁠held and do not need to disclose their ownership. US CONTROL DISCUSSED

As part of his effort to persuade Bodoin to give the government the controlling stake, Lutnick said the takeover could also help with the Panasonic dispute, according to the person. Pure Lithium sued Panasonic in March, accusing the Japanese company of reverse-engineering Pure Lithium's lithium metal battery technology, an allegation Panasonic disputes. The case is set for a January hearing to decide whether to ⁠grant Pure ​Lithium a preliminary injunction against Panasonic. The Commerce chief had previously helped negotiate a tariff-linked agreement last year that included a $550 billion pledge from Tokyo to invest in the US economy.

In exchange for the majority stake, Lutnick said that $1 billion from Japan's pledge would be set aside to build a manufacturing plant that a special-purpose investment vehicle controlled by Tokyo and Washington would own, according to an August 22 memo from Pure Lithium's attorneys to Friedland. However, Pure Lithium would not have received any funding under the proposal, according to the documents. The company would have been contracted to operate but not own the plant, and would be granted a portion of the plant's revenue after paying for ⁠the debt servicing costs on the invested $1 billion.

Lutnick also told Pure Lithium to send 100 of its batteries to the Energy and Defense departments for testing, according to the documents. Pure Lithium rejected Lutnick's requests, citing the lack of funds in the proposal for the company and expected public scrutiny, saying such an arrangement would "cripple ⁠Pure Lithium's ability to raise capital or pursue an IPO," according to the memorandum written by Pure ⁠Lithium's counsel Skadden Arps, which objected because Pure Lithium would not have control of the proposed manufacturing plant.

The Commerce Department rejected Pure Lithium's 9.9% counterproposal in August. "Commerce remains fixed on 51% equity in Pure Lithium," said the August 22 memo from Pure Lithium's attorneys to Friedland. The Commerce Department "is prepared to move on to other projects if Pure Lithium does not meet the mark."

Lutnick has boosted the Commerce Department's investments in the minerals sector as part of a plan first reported by Reuters last year to ‌reallocate funding approved in the 2022 CHIPS Act for semiconductor ‌research and factory construction. Those interests include stakes in USA Rare Earth and Korea Zinc, while other federal agencies have taken stakes in different mining companies.