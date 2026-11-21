The US House of Representatives unconstitutionally passed a $1.7 trillion ​government funding bill in 2022 through a pandemic-era rule ​allowing lawmakers to vote by proxy rather ‌than in ​person, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals voted 9-8 to uphold an injunction that outgoing Republican Texas Attorney General ‌Ken Paxton secured blocking enforcement of a provision of that measure that gave pregnant workers stronger legal protections. Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House at the time, helped implement the proxy voting rule in May 2020 following the onset of the COVID-19 ‌pandemic as an emergency measure. The rule was ditched when Republicans took control of the House after the November ‌2022 elections.

Before Republicans took control, the House used the proxy voting rule to pass a spending package that included the provision Paxton challenged, called the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. It was signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden. The bill passed the House on a 225-201 vote, with ⁠226 members voting ​by proxy.

Friday's ruling, powered by ⁠the 5th Circuit's conservative majority, held that the proxy rule violated the US Constitution's quorum clause, which the court said requires a majority of House ⁠members to be physically present to pass legislation. "While the chambers of the legislature have much discretion regarding their rules of procedure, the Quorum ​Clause’s constraints on congressional power cannot be circumvented by congressional fiat," wrote US Circuit Judge Cory Wilson, an appointee ⁠of Republican President Donald Trump.

While the decision concerns how the entire bill was passed, the relief that the 5th Circuit granted Paxton's office was narrow, ⁠as ​it barred the US Department of Justice and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from enforcing the pregnant workers provision against Texas. The DOJ, which defended the law, and Paxton's office did not respond to requests for comment.

US Circuit Judge ⁠James Graves, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, in a dissenting opinion called the ruling "illogical, inexplicable, and invalid." He said the ⁠majority read a physical-presence ⁠requirement into the quorum clause that does not exist. Graves said the majority provided no explanation for why, if the entirety of the law was unconstitutionally passed, its ruling "should be limited only ‌to one small ‌sliver of the multitrillion dollar bill."