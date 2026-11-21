​SoftBank Group ​CEO ‌Masayoshi Son recently ​approached Wall Street institutions ‌about financing a possible trillion-dollar buyout of South Korea ‌memory chip giant SK Hynix , ‌the Information reported on Friday.

SoftBank and SK Hynix ⁠did ​not ⁠immediately respond to Reuters requests ⁠for comment on the ​report, which cited people ⁠familiar with the matter. The ⁠Information ​Son quoted a SoftBank spokesperson as saying ⁠the company was no longer ⁠considering such ⁠a deal.