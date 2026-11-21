SoftBank’s Son explored $1 trillion buyout of SK Hynix, the Information reports
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son recently approached Wall Street institutions about financing a possible trillion-dollar buyout of South Korea memory chip giant SK Hynix , the Information reported on Friday.
SoftBank and SK Hynix did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the report, which cited people familiar with the matter. The Information Son quoted a SoftBank spokesperson as saying the company was no longer considering such a deal.