​Red Bull's ‌Max Verstappen ​took pole position for ‌the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday after ‌newly-crowned Formula One champion ‌Kimi Antonelli lapped fastest but dropped down the grid ⁠due ​to ⁠an engine penalty.

Mercedes' George Russell ⁠will share the front ​row with four-time world ⁠champion Verstappen after a qualifying ⁠session ​that also saw both Ferrari drivers ⁠fail to make the final ⁠top ⁠10 phase.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in ‌London, ‌editing by Peter ​Rutherford)