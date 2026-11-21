Motor racing-Antonelli fastest but Verstappen on pole in Las Vegas
Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday after newly-crowned Formula One champion Kimi Antonelli lapped fastest but dropped down the grid due to an engine penalty.
Mercedes' George Russell will share the front row with four-time world champion Verstappen after a qualifying session that also saw both Ferrari drivers fail to make the final top 10 phase.
(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Peter Rutherford)