​Tatyana Kim, the head ​of Russia's largest online ‌retailer Wildberries, ​has stepped down, Russian media reported on Saturday, days after the European Union added her ‌to its Russia sanctions list.

The company has appointed Alexei Kulikov as its new CEO, the TASS and RIA news agencies reported, citing ‌a corporate filings register. The change of CEO would not affect the ‌company's day-to-day operations, and Kim will continue to oversee the strategic development of Wildberries' holding company RWB Group, Wildberries said in a statement cited by the ⁠agencies.

Kim ​faces an asset ⁠freeze in the EU, as well as travel and transaction bans, after Brussels ⁠added her to its sanctions list on November 16. The EU said it ​had targeted Kim because Wildberries is "one of the largest taxpayers" in ⁠Russia and "operates as a supply network for the Russian military by facilitating the ⁠sale ​of military and dual-use goods".

The company and the Kremlin say Wildberries does not supply the Russian army. Wildberries said the EU ⁠sanctions on Kim would not affect its operations as it had no ⁠assets in ⁠the EU and did not conduct business there. It said Wildberries and other group companies would continue to ‌operate ‌as usual.