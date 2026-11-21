Turkey on ​Saturday dismissed a Malaysian announcement ‌that it ​would take in 10,000 Rohingya refugees currently living in Malaysia.

Kuala Lumpur had said on Friday ‌that it would resettle the refugees in Turkey through a structured skills training programme, but the announcement was later removed from Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's ‌Facebook page without explanation. Ahmad Zahid's office could not be reached for comment ‌outside office hours. The Turkish presidency's department for countering disinformation posted on X that the statement was "unfounded", and urged the public not to trust false content.

The International Court of Justice ⁠ruled ​on Thursday that the ⁠killings of Muslim Rohingya people by Myanmar's security forces along with widespread sexual violence ⁠in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide. In the initial statement, Ahmad Zahid said the proposal ​was part of the government's efforts to address the Rohingya refugee situation ⁠in Malaysia in a more "coordinated, effective and humane manner".

Malaysia has grown increasingly frustrated by the ⁠presence of ​refugees from Myanmar, saying hosting them has become a financial burden and a security risk. According to the UN refugee agency, Malaysia had ⁠about 193,000 registered refugees from Myanmar at the end of February, around two-thirds ⁠of them Rohingya. Malaysia ⁠has sent around 10,000 Myanmar nationals back to their country since January.