A cargo ship ‌bound ​for Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad was struck by drones in international waters in the Gulf of Finland on Saturday, Russian and Finnish authorities said, prompting Finland to tighten security measures in the area.

The ‌vessel was damaged west of Russia's Gogland island, caught fire and later drifted into Finnish territorial waters, Finland's Defence Forces said, corroborating an earlier account by Russian officials. Leningrad region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said the vessel had been attacked by two drones in international waters about three nautical miles ‌from Russia's border. The crew was being evacuated and the extent of the damage was being assessed, he said.

Finland's defence ministry said ‌the military had reintroduced temporary aviation and maritime restrictions in the eastern Gulf of Finland as a precaution to protect civilians and enable authorities to operate if drones needed to be intercepted. Finland had informed its allies about the incident, the ministry said.

Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board said in an emailed statement it had been informed ⁠that a ​fire had broken out aboard the Russian ⁠cargo vessel Sparta II and that preliminary information indicated there had been explosions on board. RUSSIA SAYS DRONES SHOT DOWN OVER LENINGRAD REGION

"The war is spilling over ⁠into our neighbouring areas. Finnish authorities are handling the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a drone strike has hit a Russian merchant vessel. Ukraine ​has the right to fight against the aggressor," Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on X. "The situation poses no danger ⁠to other maritime traffic... Preparations for potential rescue operations are being made in cooperation with other authorities in Finland and internationally," the Finnish Border Guard said in a statement.

Drozdenko ⁠also ​said 80 drones had been shot down over the Leningrad region and lifted a drone threat warning. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on X his country was monitoring the situation and had offered help to its neighbour Finland, without giving details.

Ukraine's foreign ministry ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said the incident posed no threat to supplies to the region.

Gogland ⁠lies in the eastern Gulf ⁠of Finland, about 40 km (25 miles) from Finland's coast. Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea between Poland and Lithuania that has occasionally been a flashpoint between Russia and NATO and the European Union.