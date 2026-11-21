Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann ​again denied any knowledge ​of the Sandpapergate ‌plot on ​Saturday, amid renewed scrutiny of the 2018 tour of South Africa in the ‌wake of player Cameron Bancroft's explosive 4,000-word account. The eight-year-old controversy resurfaced after former batter Usman Khawaja said the wider Australian team had ‌known about the ball-tampering, not just the three players ‌sanctioned by Cricket Australia's integrity unit

Bancroft, one of those punished alongside David Warner and Steve Smith, said in a detailed account published in The ⁠West ​Australian earlier this ⁠week that Lehmann was among those present during conversations about the plan. "No... ⁠I didn't know," Lehmann said on a BBC Test Match Special ​podcast. "Obviously, it (sandpaper) was used."

Responding to Bancroft's allegation, Lehmann said his ⁠recollection of events differed from the former Australia opening batsman's. "I'm not sure. ⁠That ​was all after the fact. It was already played out on TV. That's Cameron's take on it. I'm not ⁠going to talk about him but my view is different.

"The biggest ⁠thing with ⁠ball-tampering is it was just a bad time. Everyone, we all made mistakes," he added.