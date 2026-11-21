Lara Colturi finally broke through for ​the first World Cup victory of ​her career on Saturday, holding ‌her ​nerve on the second run down the Kirchenkar course after twice finishing runner-up this season. The 20-year-old also captured Albania's first ‌World Cup victory, clocking a combined time of one minute 45.47 seconds to deny Sweden's Sara Hector, who surged from seventh after the opening run to finish second, 0.27 seconds ‌adrift.

First-run leader Anna Swenn Larsson was unable to convert her advantage into victory but ‌the 35-year-old held on for third place, just 0.30 behind Colturi. Colturi's triumph capped a strong start to the campaign after she opened the season with consecutive second-place finishes, establishing herself as one of the ⁠leading contenders ​in a slalom ⁠field adjusting to life with fewer appearances from dominant American Mikaela Shiffrin.

In the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, ⁠Colturi missed victory by just 0.01 seconds. Swenn Larsson had put herself in position for a first ​World Cup victory in almost three years after the Swedish veteran set the ⁠pace in the opening run, navigating foggy conditions to seize a slim advantage.

The Olympic bronze medallist was 0.24 ⁠seconds ​quicker than Colturi, with Italy's Lara della Mea a further two hundredths back in third. Della Mea struggled on her second run and dropped to ninth. Swenn Larsson, ⁠whose only two World Cup victories both came in slalom, has not stood on the ⁠top step of the ⁠podium since February 2024.

Shiffrin has opted to reduce her starts in the slalom discipline she has long dominated as she focuses more ‌heavily on ‌giant slalom and super-G.