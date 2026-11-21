LIVERPOOL, England, Nov 21 - A superb ​individual display from Liverpool ​keeper Khiara Keating ‌helped her ​side to get a scoreless draw with Chelsea on Saturday that could ‌knock the Blues off the top of the Women's Super League ahead of the upcoming international break. A week after beating ‌Manchester City 1-0 to go top, Chelsea came ‌up short against Liverpool despite dominating possession as Keating pulled off a string of fine saves to keep her clean sheet intact.

"It ⁠was a ​bit stressful; ⁠we don't want to sit back but in games like this ⁠you have to ride it out," Keating told broadcaster Sky ​Sports. "A clean sheet is always on our minds every ⁠game. We knew the mission. It was such a close game, it ⁠could ​have gone either way."

Chelsea top the standings on 27 points after 11 games and City, who are ⁠two points behind them, could move past them into first ⁠place if ⁠they win their game in hand against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Liverpool are eighth on ‌12 ‌points.