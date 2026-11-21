The youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party on Saturday warned of more protests against Meta's removal of some accounts and posts of its members, a day after clashing with police outside the US firm's India offices.

Meta declined to comment on Friday's unprecedented ‌protests, which marked an escalation by the influential political group in the company's biggest market by users. Debate is growing in India about potential risks to free speech from the increasingly strict efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to remove social media content it objects to. Modi's government says it orders content to be taken down only if it breaches local laws, can harm public safety or national security. Congress ‌has long accused Meta and other social media platforms of curbing dissent online by removing party accounts, favouring Modi's government.

Meta has said it restricts content in India to comply with local laws. In ‌Hyderabad on Friday, protesters carrying placards chanted slogans as they stormed into the building that houses Meta's offices, smashing plants to the ground and clashing with police, according to footage released by the Indian Youth Congress' X account.

Another video showed Congress workers spray-painting anti-Meta slogans on walls outside the building that houses its Mumbai office, clashing with security guards who tried to stop them. In Gurugram near New Delhi, Congress workers chanted slogans and held banners reading "restore youth Congress accounts", official online posts ⁠showed. The Indian Youth ​Congress posted warnings on X that it would "storm ⁠your offices across the country and stage protests" unless Instagram accounts of its leaders are restored.

On Saturday, the Congress wing posted a video of its workers putting up a banner in central Delhi taking a dig at Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, ⁠referring to him as "Mark BJPberg" to allege the company's favouritism towards Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. India's IT ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

MODI'S PARTY ACCUSES CONGRESS OF VANDALISM Telangana opposition politician K.T. Rama Rao criticised Congress ​workers over what he called vandalism at Meta's Hyderabad office, saying it had undermined the city's reputation as a safe destination for businesses.

Pradeep Bhandari, a national spokesperson for Modi's ⁠ruling party, criticised Congress' actions on Saturday, saying they had "not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad" but were also "flaunting it on social media". "This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of Private companies," he wrote.

Two such accounts were restored after Friday's protests, ⁠but thousands ​of accounts of journalists, creators and influencers critical of the government remain restricted, Manu Jain, who is in charge of social media for the youth group, told Reuters on Saturday. Meta must explain how its algorithms restrict posts and must restore accounts taken down on government orders, he added.

Reporters Without Borders has said the removal of journalistic content from social media has been on the ⁠rise in India this year, and free speech activists say a new government rule gives social media companies hardly any time to review and decide on takedown requests. In February, Modi's government ordered social ⁠media companies to take down unlawful content within three ⁠hours of being notified about it, tightening an earlier 36-hour timeline.

Meta disclosures show that it restricted more than 5.4 million posts or accounts in India under local laws in the first half of 2026, second only to Indonesia and up from about 70,000 in the whole of 2025. "The large ‌majority of these items included ‌instances where we were obligated to proactively restrict content... based on local law requirements," Meta said.