Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of 'Nitish Setu', alleging that the Central government contributed "not a single penny" toward the mega infrastructure project and is merely re-inaugurating a structure already opened over a year ago. Speaking to reporters in Patna, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader contended that the six-lane bridge over the Ganga had already been unveiled by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of previous elections.

"This bridge is being inaugurated for a second time. Around one and a half years ago, right before the elections, Nitish Kumar ji had already inaugurated this bridge. Now a new tradition has started where the Prime Minister is inaugurating this bridge all over again. However, none of the BJP leaders have answered my question: If the BJP government, the NDA government, or the Central Government contributed even a single penny toward the construction of this bridge, please let me know. Neither Modi ji, nor the BJP, nor the NDA government had any role in the decision to build this bridge, nor any contribution to its construction—neither in the decision nor in the construction. The people of Bihar know this very well," Yadav said. He also took aim at the naming of the Kacchi Dargah bridge, accusing the state government of reneging on its official commitments recorded in the state legislature.

"Through a private resolution in the Legislative Assembly, we proposed naming it after Chewat Rai ji. In response, the government replied that they would name the bridge after Guru Gobind Singh ji... Patna is his birthplace and the bridge passes right through there. But what happened so suddenly? Either they misled the Legislative Assembly, or the answers the government provides to questions in the Assembly are lies," he said, adding that naming infrastructure after a living leader was an empty gesture aimed at "politically burying Nitish ji alive." “We pray for Nitish ji's good health. But he is currently in an oblivious state; he is still alive, and yet they have named it after him. Usually, things are named in memory of those who are no longer on this earth, but he is still with us. We wish him well in health, but if the Prime Minister genuinely wanted to honour him, they could have named a Central scheme after him. Or they could have named the Tajpur–Bakhtiyarpur four-lane project after him—that is Nitish ji's native village. But this is not respect; by politically burying Nitish ji alive, they are merely putting on a show of honouring him," the RJD leader added.

Yadav also brought up past political friction between the alliance partners, pointing out that past demands made publicly by the Chief Minister—such as granting Central University status to Patna University—had been repeatedly rejected by the Centre. Reacting strongly to Prime Minister Modi's recent assertions contrasting past regime-era scams with current investment inflows into the state, Yadav labelled the ruling party a "washing machine" that grants immunity to tainted politicians.

"Here, scams happen, and there aren't even any investigations, brother! All the scamsters are in the BJP. Across the entire country, wherever scams took place... As of today, all the scamsters, corrupt individuals, and criminals are in the BJP. The BJP is a washing machine! And those who honestly serve the people, serve society, serve the nation, and fight to defend the Constitution and democracy—they are in the opposition," Yadav added. His remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated an extradosed cable-stayed bridge, Nitish Setu, over the river Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district.

BJP MLA Lakhendra Kumar Raushan declared that naming the bridge after Nitish Kumar is an honour for the people of Bihar. "Nitish Kumar has served as a bridge for the development of the entire state of Bihar. The decision by the Prime Minister and the NDA government to name a bridge 'Nitish Setu' after Nitish Kumar is not just an honour for him but for the people of Bihar as well..." Raushan told ANI. (ANI)