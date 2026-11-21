Loose-forward Liam McConnell ​and winger Darcy Graham ​each scored a ‌hat-trick of ​tries as Scotland romped to a 67-5 victory over Japan in their ‌final Nations Championship pool fixture at Murrayfield on Saturday. The home side ran in 11 tries as they had too much ‌pace and power for Eddie Jones’ Japan, who were ‌beaten 78-15 by England last weekend and have now lost all three games in November.

Scotland are fourth in the Northern Hemisphere Nations ⁠Championship ​table with ⁠20 points from five games, while Japan are fifth in the Southern ⁠Hemisphere pool. Graham extended his record number of Scotland tries to ​41 in 58 appearances and there were also scores ⁠for fullback Ollie Smith (two), scrumhalf Jamie Dobie and centre Rory Hutchinson.

Japan ⁠fullback ​Takuro Matsunaga claimed the consolation try for his side but Jones will be thinking of ways to ⁠fix his side’s porous defence. The visitors’ Mamoru Harada received a late ⁠yellow ⁠card for a hip drop tackle that had been a hot topic in rugby over ‌past ‌week.