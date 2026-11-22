Rugby-South Africa suffer Ireland defeat but book Nations Championship final spot
Two first-half tries from Rob Baloucoune helped a rejuvenated Ireland beat South Africa 20-17 on Saturday but a losing bonus point was enough to book the world champions a place in next weekend's Nations Championship final. With Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus watching on from his hotel serving the first of a six-match ban, Ireland dominated the first period and led the subdued Springboks 17-10 at halftime thanks to Baloucoune's tries and one from Ronan Kelleher.
A Sam Prendergast penalty stretched the lead to 10 points and while a Malcolm Marx try cut it to three just before the hour, the Springboks could not breach the brilliant Irish defence and fell to back-to-back defeats. Ireland, who began the day with an outside shot of topping the Northern Hemisphere standings, cannot catch England but are guaranteed a top-three finish and one of the marquee games at the November 27-29 finals weekend at Twickenham.