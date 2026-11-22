Two first-half tries ​from Rob Baloucoune ​helped a rejuvenated ‌Ireland beat ​South Africa 20-17 on Saturday but a losing bonus point ‌was enough to book the world champions a place in next weekend's Nations Championship final. With Springboks coach Rassie ‌Erasmus watching on from his hotel serving the ‌first of a six-match ban, Ireland dominated the first period and led the subdued Springboks 17-10 at halftime thanks ⁠to ​Baloucoune's tries ⁠and one from Ronan Kelleher.

A Sam Prendergast penalty stretched the lead ⁠to 10 points and while a Malcolm Marx try ​cut it to three just before the hour, ⁠the Springboks could not breach the brilliant Irish defence and ⁠fell ​to back-to-back defeats. Ireland, who began the day with an outside shot of topping the Northern ⁠Hemisphere standings, cannot catch England but are guaranteed a ⁠top-three finish ⁠and one of the marquee games at the November 27-29 finals weekend at ‌Twickenham.