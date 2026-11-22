Brazil ex-President Jair Bolsonaro taken to ICU
Brazil's ex-President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to an intensive care unit at the DF Star hospital in the capital Brasilia, the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.
Brazil's ex-President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to an intensive care unit at the DF Star hospital in the capital Brasilia, the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.
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