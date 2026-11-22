Rassie Erasmus’ watch-along in South Africa’s ​20-17 loss to Ireland on ​Saturday provided a range ‌of emotions ​but not much in the way of insight from the Springbok coach, who is serving a ‌six-match ban for criticising match officials. Erasmus hosted a live-stream of himself watching the game from the team’s Dublin hotel, and in the week had over ‌100,000 people request to view the match with him on a ‌platform he had created.

He was sat in what appeared to be a conference room, drinking diet coke and getting increasingly animated as the game went on. Erasmus celebrated his team’s ⁠two ​tries as you ⁠would expect him too, but largely sat sullen without much in the way of expression.

Those ⁠hoping for running commentary were left disappointed, though Erasmus had to be careful ​not to fall foul of broadcast rights, so could not have ⁠images or sound from the game. He was seen talking animatedly to someone during the match, ⁠though ​with no sound it was unclear what was being said.

Under the terms of his suspension, he may not have direct or indirect ⁠contact with the team during matches. Erasmus did give his thoughts at halftime, ruing ⁠the conceding ⁠of "stupid" penalties, but there was no post-game chatter as the visibly annoyed coach simply slammed the table, packed up ‌his things ‌and left.