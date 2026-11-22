(Adds details of late game) LIVERPOOL, England, Nov ​21 - A superb individual display ​from Liverpool keeper Khiara ‌Keating helped ​her side to get a scoreless draw with Chelsea on Saturday that could knock ‌the Blues off the top of the Women's Super League ahead of the upcoming international break.

A week after beating Manchester City 1-0 to go ‌top, Chelsea came up short against Liverpool despite dominating possession ‌as Keating pulled off a string of fine saves to keep her clean sheet intact. "It was a bit stressful; we don't want to sit back but in ⁠games ​like this you ⁠have to ride it out," Keating told broadcaster Sky Sports.

"A clean sheet is always ⁠on our minds every game. We knew the mission. It was such ​a close game, it could have gone either way." Chelsea top the ⁠standings on 27 points after 11 games and City, who are two points ⁠behind ​them, could move past them into first place if they win their game in hand against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

In Saturday's ⁠evening kick-off, Danielle van de Donk and Alexia Putellas both scored twice ⁠as third-placed ⁠London City Lionesses hammered Crystal Palace 6-2 to go five point clear of Manchester United, who face ‌Birmingham City ‌on Sunday.