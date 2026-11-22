Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Titans LB Jaylen Harrell hospitalized following 'serious' car accident

Tennessee Titans linebacker ​Jaylen Harrell remained hospitalized in Florida Saturday morning, the day after he ​was involved in what the team termed a "serious" car ‌accident. ​The Titans issued a statement on Saturday but did not disclose Harrell's condition or the injuries he suffered. Harrell, 24, has not played this season after tearing an ACL in the preseason.

Motor racing-Antonelli fastest but Verstappen on pole in Las Vegas

Red ‌Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday after newly crowned Formula One champion Kimi Antonelli lapped fastest but dropped to sixth due to a grid penalty. Mercedes' George Russell will share the front row with four-time world champion Verstappen, an appetising prospect after the old foes clashed in final practice, following a ‌chilly floodlit qualifying session in which neither Ferrari driver made it to the final top 10 phase.

Cowboys place CB DaRon Bland (ankle) on IR

The Dallas Cowboys ‌placed cornerback DaRon Bland on injured reserve on Saturday, one day before the team's home game against the Tennessee Titans. Bland sustained an ankle injury during last week's 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was playing through an injury to his other ankle when he got hurt against the 49ers.

Titans place RB Tyjae Spears (knee) on injured reserve

The Tennessee Titans placed Tyjae Spears on injured ⁠reserve Saturday and ​elevated fellow running back Michael Carter from the ⁠practice squad for Sunday's game against the host Dallas Cowboys. Spears is nursing a nagging knee injury and will miss at least the Titans' next four games. He also sat out Tennessee's games ⁠in Weeks 7 and 8 due to the injury, before returning last Sunday and rushing four times for 28 yards in a 40-23 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tennis-Alcaraz digs deep to ​beat Shelton, will face world number one Zverev in final

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to beat American ⁠Ben Shelton 3-6 6-3 7-6(1) in their ATP Finals semi-final to charge into Sunday's showcase for the second consecutive year. Alcaraz, beaten by Shelton in the US Open quarter-finals on the Spaniard's return from a four-month ⁠injury ​break, stretched his winning run to 13 matches and will now face world number one Alexander Zverev, who beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-6(0) 6-4.

Cards QB Josh Johnson to start vs. Chiefs; Carson Beck out

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson will start Sunday's game against the host Kansas City Chiefs after the team downgraded rookie ⁠Carson Beck to out due to back spasms. Johnson, 40, will make his 12th career start on Sunday. It also will mark the fourth consecutive week that ⁠the Cardinals (3-7) have a different QB1.

Rafael Nadal ⁠a near-unanimous selection to Real Madrid board

Spain's most accomplished tennis star is now helping make decisions for one of the country's biggest soccer clubs. Rafael Nadal, who won 22 grand slam titles over a 23-year career, was approved to join the ‌Real Madrid board of ‌directors by a 99.5% vote of the club's general member assembly Saturday. The 40-year-old becomes ​the 19th member of the board.