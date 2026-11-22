Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Missouri judge approves Bayer's $7.25 billion Roundup settlement

A Missouri judge on Friday approved Bayer's $7.25 billion settlement of lawsuits alleging that its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, potentially resolving litigation that has weighed on the German company for close to a decade. Judge Timothy Boyer of a state court in St. Louis found the settlement "fair, reasonable, and adequate."

After Trump's China trip, US House Republicans push AI strategy to counter Beijing

Two leading House Republicans on Friday urged US President Donald Trump ​to promote the development of lower-cost AI tools, according to a statement, arguing it would help US companies compete with increasingly popular Chinese alternatives. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino and House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar, both Republicans, made the appeal hours after Trump returned from meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping ​in Shenzhen. The president struck a notably warm tone toward China during the meeting. In contrast, the lawmakers warned that Beijing is using AI to make foreign companies dependent on Chinese technology, posing a threat to US ‌economic and national security interests.

Texas prisoner ​moans in pain for minutes during unusual lethal injection, witnesses say

A condemned Texas prisoner moaned and yelled out in pain and remained conscious for several minutes after prison officials began administering lethal injections in what witnesses described on Friday as an unusually protracted execution. Prison officials took about 34 minutes to successfully insert two intravenous lines in convicted murderer Reinaldo Dennes: one in his neck and the other in his left foot after the veins in his arms were found unviable, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Former Nvidia CEO Huang agreed to testify at public US Senate hearing, senator's aide says

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before the US Senate in a public hearing, an aide to Republican US Senator Tim Scott said in a statement on Friday, as lawmakers probe allegations about Huang's ties to a woman accused of being a Chinese spy. Huang has drawn increased attention from US lawmakers since the New York Times reported he had a romantic relationship with the woman, raising questions on exports of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China.

US Vice President Vance declines ‌to say he would have ordered Iran strikes

US Vice President JD Vance on Friday declined to say whether he would have authorized strikes on Iran to prevent the country from developing a nuclear weapon, sidestepping President Donald Trump's calls for him to say the attacks were necessary and that he would carry them out again. Speaking at a White House press conference alongside Trump, Vance said the decision to attack Iran in February was Trump's call, "and my job is to support the president of the United States."

Hackers breached US Department of Agriculture, NBC News reports

Hackers this week breached a system that the US Department of Agriculture uses to send payments to farmers, NBC News reported on Friday, citing two former USDA officials with knowledge of the matter. The department notified employees of the incident on Thursday, the former officials told NBC.

US awards $47 million to 15 organizations to test chronic disease prevention in Medicare

The Trump administration on Friday announced $47 million in awards to 15 organizations under a Medicare initiative testing whether lifestyle-focused services can improve health and lower costs. US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, "Their (recipients) task is to test whether nutrition, physical activity, and other lifestyle interventions, and improve health and lower costs for people in original Medicare."

FBI's criminal information database hacked, CNN reports

The FBI is investigating a suspected breach of a nationwide database used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to share criminal justice information, CNN reported on Friday, citing two people briefed on the investigation. The apparent compromise of the National Crime Information Center database would mark ‌the second intrusion involving an FBI system in recent months and the latest in a string of cyber incidents that have alarmed US officials over the past week.

Nvidia's accounting is a focus of US SEC investigation, sources say

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Nvidia's accounting practices, said two people briefed on the matter, adding to the legal woes facing the scandal-hit chip giant. The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that the SEC was probing Nvidia but said it could not ascertain the focus of the investigation. The people, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential issues, said SEC enforcement staff are scrutinizing potential accounting issues at the company.

US measles cases near 6,000 mark ‌as outbreak worsens

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported 5,838 measles cases as of November 19, as the country battles its worst outbreak of the viral infection in decades. Measles cases in the US have climbed above 5,000 for the first time since 1991. Earlier this week, US lost its measles elimination status after 26 years

Virginia child dies in state's first measles-associated death of 2026

Virginia reported its first measles-associated death of 2026 on Friday, involving a child who tested positive for measles, the state health department said. The department said the child was between 0 and 4 years old. It did not disclose additional details, including the child's vaccination status, citing the family's privacy.

US Transportation Dept watchdog to audit FAA oversight of Boeing

The US Transportation Department Office of Inspector General said on Friday it will audit the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of Boeing and other airplane manufacturers and aerospace suppliers. The inspector general also wants to review a recent update to the FAA's risk assessment practices for overseeing manufacturers and the FAA's oversight of aircraft manufacturers' "quality assurance systems for domestic and foreign suppliers."

US House unconstitutionally passed spending bill in 2022, court rules

The US House of Representatives unconstitutionally passed a $1.7 trillion government funding bill in 2022 through a pandemic-era rule allowing lawmakers to vote by proxy rather than in person, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday. The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals voted 9-8 to uphold an injunction that outgoing Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured blocking enforcement of a provision of that measure that gave pregnant workers stronger legal protections.

Flesh-eating screwworm cases surge in US, keeping ranchers on alert

US infestations of New World screwworm, a parasitic fly that eats warm-blooded animals alive and threatens the cattle herd, have surged in unusually wet and warm weather in the Southwest, the US Department of Agriculture and state veterinarians said. Screwworms ⁠infested 64 cattle, dogs, horses and other domesticated ​animals this month, up from 34 in October and three in September, according to USDA data.

Trump says he will consider championing Barry Bonds' Hall of Fame candidacy

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he ⁠would consider supporting Barry Bonds, Major League Baseball's all-time home run leader, for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame despite lingering allegations about performance-enhancing drugs. "I'm going to look at Barry Bonds. I'll take a look," Trump told Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, who raised the issue during an interview.

Ohio teen dies in state's first pediatric flu death this season

Ohio reported its first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2026-27 season, a teenager under 18 from Ross County, the state health department said on Friday. Ohio generally records between one and seven pediatric flu deaths each season, according to the department.

Mayor Mamdani announces plan to close New York's Rikers Island jail by 2032

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday unveiled his plan to close the city's infamous Rikers Island jail complex by 2032, five years after a previously set deadline, and replace it with four borough-based jails, expanded mental healthcare, re-entry programs, and other ⁠measures. Mamdani acknowledged at a press conference that the city council had ordered the troubled facility to close by next year, but said his timeline was necessary because of his predecessor's delays.

Factbox-An overview of capital punishment in the United States

Capital punishment in the United States is again under scrutiny after a Texas execution on Thursday took over an hour while the prisoner moaned in pain, according to witnesses. The execution by lethal injection took place less than two months after Tennessee's botched execution of Christa Pike, who was hospitalized after two injections failed to kill her during a September 30 attempt to carry out her sentence. The state suspended all executions to investigate that effort and a similar botched attempt to execute another prisoner in May.

Second judge blocks Trump's triumphal arch, calling it a 'rushed job'

A federal judge on Friday blocked construction of ​President Donald Trump’s proposed triumphal arch, saying it was a “rushed job” that lacked a legal basis. During a court hearing, US District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, said she would issue an injunction indefinitely blocking the proposed 250-foot (76-meter) arch near Arlington National Cemetery from moving forward while she hears a legal challenge brought by Virginia's Arlington County.

Democrats won big in the midterms. So now what?

Democrats basking in their November 3 election wins will soon unveil an ambitious legislative agenda for the first 100 days and beyond, in a test of progressives' influence and Republicans' willingness to cooperate, as they take control of the US Congress on January 3. That agenda is ⁠likely to be unveiled in early December once a Senate leadership race is settled.

Most new Black Democrats in decades to join US Congress, set to sway policy, party

The largest class of new Black Democratic lawmakers in more than 30 years will join the US Congress in January after November's midterm elections despite Republican-led redistricting efforts, according to a Reuters analysis. The electoral outcome sets up a test of whether increased Black representation can translate into legislative power.

Ex ride-share driver convicted of arson in Los Angeles' deadly Palisades fire

A former ride-share driver accused of deliberately setting the blaze that grew into one of the deadliest, most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history was convicted on Friday of federal arson charges in a retrial of the case. Five months after jurors deadlocked in his first trial, a second US District Court jury found Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, guilty of destroying property by means of fire, and arson affecting interstate commerce in the 2025 Palisades fire. The verdict ⁠came on ​the third day of deliberations.

Trump says he still backs Lutnick, urges Nvidia's Huang to apologize

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he still supported Howard Lutnick, calling him "a very good businessman" as a scandal at AI chipmaker Nvidia raises questions about Lutnick's handling of Chinese chip sales. Trump, speaking to reporters at a press conference following his trip to Asia this week, also said he discussed Nvidia's co-founder and now-former CEO Jensen Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping but gave no other details about their conversation.

Trump says US to penalize firms building data centers abroad

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US would penalize American companies that build data centers overseas, a move he said is intended to help the US artificial intelligence sector compete with its Chinese counterparts. "We're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country," Trump said while discussing AI at a White House news conference following his trip to Asia. He said he would impose a "tremendous tax" on companies that build data centers abroad.

US judge rejects Trump administration's homelessness program revamp

A federal judge on Friday ruled that US President Donald Trump's administration had unlawfully attempted to overhaul a $4 billion homelessness program by steering funding away from permanent housing assistance toward temporary housing and supportive services. The ruling by US District Judge Mary McElroy in Providence, Rhode Island, is the latest setback for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development's efforts to change how grants are awarded through the Continuum of Care program.

Army toxic ⁠detonation in Iowa paused amid public outcry, farm disruption

A federal judge late on Thursday paused a US Army plan to detonate 68 barrels of toxic lead azide in Iowa after a lawsuit was filed by environmental groups in an effort to stop it. The detonation of the degraded lead azide, an explosive used in military munitions, was initially planned for Friday. The army had postponed it until November 23 after public outcry by residents and farmers near Middletown, about 160 miles (257.5 km) from Des Moines.

Congress struggles to avert US shutdown as Iran war divides lawmakers

Congress could be headed for a pre-Christmas government shutdown as divisions over the Iran war and President Donald Trump's demand for $350 billion in ⁠new Pentagon spending threaten to derail any funding deal, lawmakers from both parties warned. Lawmakers have only three weeks to iron out an agreement to keep federal agencies operating after December 11, when current funding is set ⁠to expire. But the two parties remained far apart as they prepared for a one-week Thanksgiving holiday break, especially in the 100-seat Senate, where a bipartisan funding package would need 60 votes to pass.

Southern California port employers, watchmen union reach tentative deal

The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) employers group at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports said on Saturday it had reached a tentative agreement with the union for security guards, averting a strike that could have disrupted operations at the two busiest cargo shipping hubs in the US. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 26 represents 250 security officers, or watchmen, who account for a small fraction of the ports' workforce, but their work is critical because they control access at terminal gates, conduct security patrols and report safety issues.

As e-bike battery fires mount, New York weighs tougher restrictions

They lean in apartment hallways, charge overnight in bedrooms and carry many of New York City's delivered meals. Increasingly, they are also a source of fires, linked to aging or inferior batteries. The deaths of 10 people in two recent New York fires — at least one of ‌them determined to be caused by e-bike batteries — prompted the New York City Council to hold an emergency hearing on Friday on a ‌raft of stricter rules for e-bike storage and battery safety.

Trump orders federal contractors to notify White House before giving Congress information

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered companies with federal contracts to alert the White House before sharing information with Congress and withhold material the administration deems confidential, expanding his efforts to limit congressional oversight before Democrats take control of Congress in January. Trump's executive ​order, issued late on Friday, applies to federal contractors and their subcontractors. Companies that fail to comply could face cancellation of existing contracts or suspension from future federal business, it said.