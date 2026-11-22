Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Fresh off China trip, Trump bobs and weaves in freewheeling press conference

The posters showed one thing, but Donald Trump did his thing. Fresh off a four-day visit to China and the Philippines, the US president on Friday held a heavily anticipated press conference at the White House, billed as ​an opportunity to sell the successes of his trip to the American public.

Fire at power station in Iraq's Basra kills at least 4, injures 35

At least 4 people were killed and 35 injured in a fire at ​a power station in southern Iraq on Saturday, with the toll expected to rise, security officials said. Civil defence teams brought the fire at the Hartha power ‌station north of ​Basra under control after firefighters responded to the incident, Iraq's state news agency, INA, reported.

States agree to UN talks aiming to regulate 'killer robots' by 2028

UN talks on regulating weapons with little or no human oversight ended on Saturday with a pledge for further discussions to develop new rules within two years, an outcome weakened by Russia's opposition and disappointing human rights groups. Proponents had called for legally binding rules within a short timeframe to regulate weapons systems that can identify and engage targets with varying degrees of autonomy, sometimes called "killer robots".

Canada defense minister sees no shift in US military ties

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said on Saturday he has not seen a reported secret US memo setting out restrictions on cooperation between Canadian and US militaries and said the two ‌countries' armed forces continue to work closely together. McGuinty told Reuters on the sidelines of a Halifax security conference he had not seen a memo the Washington Post reported US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent, imposing new constraints on work between Canadian and US militaries.

Mexico captures top drug lord 'El Chapo Isidro,' latest in string of arrests

Mexican military forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," one of the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives, and two other leaders of his drug-trafficking organization in Sinaloa state on Friday night, Mexico's security chief said on Saturday. For over 20 years, according to the US State Department, Meza Flores and his criminal organization smuggled vast amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into the United States.

Russian cargo ship ablaze in Baltic Sea after drone strike, crew evacuates

A Russian cargo ship with links to the military was hit by drones and caught fire in the Baltic Sea on Saturday in what Finland said was likely an attack by Ukraine, and the vessel later drifted into Finnish waters. The 16-member crew of the Sparta II ‌evacuated onto lifeboats, then to a nearby Russian ship, and is on its way back to Russia, Finnish Border Guard Commander Ilja Iljin told public broadcaster Yle late on Saturday.

NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory, Rutte says

NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in Warsaw, a day after Poland said Russia violated its airspace with three objects that were probably two missiles and a drone. "I can guarantee that NATO will defend every inch ‌of Polish territory," Rutte said, Polish Press Agency PAP reported on Saturday.

US denies Iranian account that missile damaged F-16 over Gulf

US Central Command on Saturday denied an Iranian account that its forces had fired a missile at a US F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf, damaging the aircraft and forcing it to make an emergency landing. Iranian state media earlier reported that the country's air defence systems targeted the aircraft on Friday evening, causing it to abort its mission and land at a nearby airport.

Vietnam passes law to speed up land expropriation for priority projects

Vietnam's parliament approved a law on Saturday to speed up the expropriation of land in the case of some special projects, a move that could boost infrastructure development while reducing the leverage of farmers in fighting such seizures. The legislation aims to ease delays to infrastructure and industrial projects in Vietnam, many of which have been held back by complaints from residents and farmers that compensation for expropriated land was below market value.

Qatari delegation visits Tehran for talks, Iranian official says

A Qatari delegation held talks in Tehran on Friday night, an Iranian official said, as diplomatic efforts continued to end the war triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February that has destabilised the Middle East and disrupted global energy markets. Iranian ⁠Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said ​Tehran remained in contact with mediators, including Qatar, which has long used its ties with both Iran and the United States to help ⁠facilitate dialogue in regional disputes.

Lower turnout at largely peaceful marches across France

Turnout was down at largely peaceful demonstrations across France on Saturday over the cost of living and student rights, compared with a week earlier, providing some respite for the government after weeks of protests. The Interior Ministry said 82,500 people participated in protests around the country, including 21,500 in Paris. Organisers put the figure at 150,000, including 45,000 in the capital

At least 11 die after drinking adulterated alcohol in India's Manipur state

At least 11 people have died and more than 180 have been hospitalised after consuming adulterated locally made alcohol in India's northeastern state of ⁠Manipur, Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam said in a post on X. Yumnam visited two hospitals where patients were receiving treatment and said the government would investigate the incident.

COP31 climate summit risks failure as talks go deep into overtime

The COP31 climate summit will either produce a good deal or no deal at all, the European Union's top climate official said on Saturday as talks stretched deep into overtime. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries are struggling to bridge divisions over fossil fuels and climate finance, delaying an agreement at the two-week conference that had been scheduled to end on Friday.

Nvidia's accounting is ​a focus of US SEC investigation, sources say

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Nvidia's accounting practices, said two people briefed on the matter, adding to the legal woes facing the scandal-hit chip giant. The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that the SEC was probing Nvidia but said it could not ascertain the focus of the investigation. The people, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential issues, said SEC enforcement staff are ⁠scrutinizing potential accounting issues at the company.

South Africa's first female deputy president and UN official dies

South Africa's first female deputy president, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who also served as UN under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, has died at the age of 71, the presidency said late on Friday. Elected as a member of parliament in 1994 in South Africa's first democratic government, former teacher Mlambo-Ngcuka served as deputy president of South Africa from 2005 to 2008

Croatians rally in Zagreb demanding justice over psychiatric hospital death

Thousands gathered in Croatia's capital on Saturday evening to protest over the death of 32-year-old Kristian Josip Peris in a psychiatric hospital, demanding accountability for those responsible and better ⁠regulation of ​treatments in hospitals. Peris, a former athlete and coach, died on October 21 after being admitted to the clinic. His death sparked public outrage across Croatia after images and video from hospital surveillance cameras were published by local media.

EU leaders' chair proposes new cuts to EU 2028-2034 budget draft, suggests digital tax

The chairman of European Union leaders proposed further cuts to the European Commission's draft EU 2028-2034 budget on Saturday and suggested new revenue streams for the EU, including a digital tax, to help finance EU policies. The cuts proposed by Antonio Costa, who chairs summits of EU leaders, would reduce the overall seven-year budget by €40 billion to €1.582 trillion compared to a proposal presented by the Irish EU presidency in October, and by €180.6 billion compared to the original Commission proposal.

Democrats won big in the midterms. So now what?

Democrats basking in their November 3 election wins will soon unveil an ambitious legislative agenda for the first 100 days and beyond, in a test of progressives' influence and Republicans' willingness to cooperate, as they take control ⁠of the US Congress on January 3. That agenda is likely to be unveiled in early December once a Senate leadership race is settled.

Thousands march in Lisbon as living costs fuel anger

Thousands of people marched through central Lisbon on Saturday despite heavy rain to protest against soaring living costs, a deepening housing crisis and low wages. Organiser CGTP, Portugal's largest trade union federation, called for higher wages and pensions, lower prices for essential goods and services, and measures to curb housing costs.

Fresh ⁠off China trip, Trump bobs and weaves in freewheeling press conference

The posters showed one thing, but Donald Trump did his thing. Fresh off a ⁠four-day visit to China and the Philippines, the US president on Friday held a heavily anticipated press conference at the White House, billed as an opportunity to sell the successes of his trip to the American public.

Exclusive-Denmark pushes EU to tighten travel curbs on Russians after foiled plot

Denmark has urged fellow European Union members to take concrete steps to stand up to Russia after saying it had prevented an assassination allegedly planned by Russian intelligence, in a note sent to EU governments that was confirmed by two diplomats. Danish police and security officials said on Friday that they had averted an attempt by Russian intelligence services to kill a US-Ukrainian rapper in September before a performance.

Bahrain says Iranian attack hits industrial facility as air defences intercept attacks

Bahrain said ‌on Saturday that an Iranian attack had hit a civilian industrial facility, causing a fire ‌but no injuries, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they launched a missile-and-drone attack on US military positions in the kingdom, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. The incidents were the latest escalation of regional hostilities since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. ​Since then, Gulf Arab states have been drawn into the conflict, and there have been repeated Iranian attacks across the region.