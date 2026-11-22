Grammy-winning pop ​star Miley ​Cyrus married her ‌longtime partner, ​drummer Maxx Morando, in California on Saturday, People ‌magazine and other US entertainment news outlets reported. Cyrus and Morando reportedly tied the ‌knot at a private ceremony in Palm ‌Springs, a month after performing "Let's Get Married" together at the Hollywood Bowl. The song ⁠appears ​on Cyrus' latest ⁠studio album, Bass Persuades.

Representatives for both Cyrus ⁠and Morando did not immediately respond to ​a Reuters' request for comment. Morando is ⁠the drummer for Liily, a Los Angeles-based alternative ⁠rock ​band affiliated with Atlantic Records, according to the band's website.

The "Flowers" singer ⁠was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, ⁠who ⁠filed for divorce in Los Angeles in 2019.