Following is a ​summary of ​current science ‌news briefs.

Brazilian ​students turn to burned fish bones ‌as clean water filter

A group of Brazilian high school students and their ‌teacher have come up with a ‌local solution for providing clean drinking water in remote areas of the ⁠Amazon: ​a ⁠filter made of charcoal produced by burning ⁠the bones of the region's giant ​pirarucu fish. The process involves heating ⁠the chunky vertebrae of the fish — which ⁠typically ​grow to 2 meters (6.6 feet) in length — to as ⁠much as 900 degrees Celsius (1,650 degrees ⁠Fahrenheit) ⁠and then grinding the charred bones into a powder that ‌absorbs ‌heavy metals and ​other pollutants.