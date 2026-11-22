Reuters Science News Summary
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Brazilian students turn to burned fish bones as clean water filter
A group of Brazilian high school students and their teacher have come up with a local solution for providing clean drinking water in remote areas of the Amazon: a filter made of charcoal produced by burning the bones of the region's giant pirarucu fish. The process involves heating the chunky vertebrae of the fish — which typically grow to 2 meters (6.6 feet) in length — to as much as 900 degrees Celsius (1,650 degrees Fahrenheit) and then grinding the charred bones into a powder that absorbs heavy metals and other pollutants.