Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Missouri judge approves Bayer's $7.25 billion Roundup settlement

A Missouri judge on Friday approved Bayer's $7.25 billion settlement of lawsuits alleging that its weedkiller ​Roundup causes cancer, potentially resolving litigation that has weighed on the German company for close to a decade. Judge ​Timothy Boyer of a state court in St. Louis found the settlement "fair, reasonable, and adequate."

Merck's ‌drug ​prolongs survival in advanced stomach, esophageal cancers in trial

Merck said on Friday that its experimental cancer drug helped patients with advanced stomach and esophageal cancers live longer than standard treatment options in a late-stage trial. Here are some details:

US awards $47 million to 15 organizations to test chronic disease prevention in Medicare

The Trump administration on Friday announced $47 million in awards to 15 organizations under a ‌Medicare initiative testing whether lifestyle-focused services can improve health and lower costs. US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, "Their (recipients) task is to test whether nutrition, physical activity, and other lifestyle interventions, and improve health and lower costs for people in original Medicare."

Big Pharma, with eye on Anthropic, says AI is shrinking drug discovery timelines

Artificial intelligence has sped up early-stage drug development work at some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies this year, cutting by as much as half the time it takes to produce new molecules and move them into ‌the clinic, according to their top scientists. GSK, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca and Sanofi all say they have moved beyond less glamorous tasks for AI like preparing regulatory filings. They are now using the technology for designing molecules, ‌sorting out the most promising ones, and identifying safety risks.

US measles cases near 6,000 mark as outbreak worsens

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported 5,838 measles cases as of November 19, as the country battles its worst outbreak of the viral infection in decades. Measles cases in the US have climbed above 5,000 for the first time since 1991. Earlier this week, US lost its measles elimination status after 26 years

Virginia child dies in state's first measles-associated death of 2026

Virginia reported its first measles-associated death of 2026 on Friday, involving a child who tested positive for measles, the state health department said. The ⁠department said the ​child was between 0 and 4 years old. It did not disclose ⁠additional details, including the child's vaccination status, citing the family's privacy.

UnitedHealth sues US government over lowered Medicare Advantage star ratings

UnitedHealth Group sued the US government over its Medicare Advantage star ratings for 2027, saying the ratings threatened imminent harm by depriving the company of bonus payments and lowering benefits for patients. In a complaint ⁠filed late on Thursday, UnitedHealth said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services improperly used 26 measures to calculate ratings for 45 contracts, saying the agency lacked statutory authority, did not provide a chance to object, or both.

Flesh-eating screwworm cases surge in US, keeping ranchers on alert

US infestations of New World ​screwworm, a parasitic fly that eats warm-blooded animals alive and threatens the cattle herd, have surged in unusually wet and warm weather in the Southwest, the US Department of Agriculture and state veterinarians said. Screwworms infested 64 cattle, dogs, horses ⁠and other domesticated animals this month, up from 34 in October and three in September, according to USDA data.

Ohio teen dies in state's first pediatric flu death this season

Ohio reported its first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2026-27 season, a teenager under 18 from Ross County, the state health department said on Friday. Ohio generally records between ⁠one ​and seven pediatric flu deaths each season, according to the department.

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, to feature in documentary about cancer recovery

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, will reflect on her experience with cancer and recovery in a documentary to be broadcast internationally this month, Kensington Palace said on Saturday. The film, Heal, will premiere on the BBC on November 29 before airing in the United States, Australia and Canada.

Erasca's pill shrinks hard-to-treat pancreatic and lung tumors in early-stage trial

Erasca said on Friday its experimental cancer ⁠pill shrank tumors in many patients with advanced pancreatic and lung cancers in an early-stage trial. Of 25 patients with pancreatic cancer taking a 32 mg daily dose of the drug, ERAS-0015, 44% saw tumors shrink significantly, Erasca said

Capricor's Duchenne treatment fails ⁠to get FDA approval, shares sink

The US Food and Drug Administration declined ⁠to approve Capricor Therapeutics' experimental cell therapy for a fatal inherited disease that weakens muscle, the health regulator said on Friday, adding to a string of regulatory setbacks for the biotech firm. The company was seeking approval for the therapy, known as deramiocel, to preserve upper-limb function in Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients.

FDA to miss deadline on Savara's rare lung disease drug approval

Drug developer Savara said on ‌Friday the US FDA would not meet its ‌November 22 deadline to decide whether to approve the company's treatment for a rare lung disease, dealing a setback to the biotech ​firm. Shares of the company were down 16% in premarket trading.