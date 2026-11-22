Rugby-Jegou and Ramos return as France set sights on inaugural Nations Championship title
Oscar Jegou and Thomas Ramos returned to France's 42-man squad to prepare for the Nations Championship final against South Africa.
Oscar Jegou and Thomas Ramos returned to France's 42-man squad to prepare for the Nations Championship final against South Africa.
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