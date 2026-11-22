​US Treasury ​Secretary Scott Bessent ‌said on ​Sunday that the Trump administration ‌still needs information on Nvidia's chip sales and will find out who ‌led compliance at the ‌company formerly led by Jensen Huang, who resigned following an affair with ⁠a ​suspected ⁠Chinese spy.

"We've been in touch with ⁠the temporary management, with the lead ​directors, with their lawyers, and ⁠we do need answers... it behooves ⁠Nvidia ​to move quickly on this because we want ⁠to know what the culture was," ⁠Bessent ⁠told CBS' "Face the Nation" program.