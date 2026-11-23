​Belgium's governing ​parties still ‌have not ​bridged their differences over next ‌year's budget but will press on with their negotiations, King ‌Philippe's office said on Monday after ‌the monarch met Prime Minister Bart De Wever. The tense budget talks ⁠over ​the ⁠past month have sparked a political ⁠crisis, threatening to bring down ​the government.

De Wever told the ⁠king on Monday that no ⁠decisive ​progress had been reached in the past week, ⁠but that he wished to ⁠push forward ⁠with the talks, the palace said.