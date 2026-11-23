Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto nominated two of his cabinet ministers as his vice-presidential candidates on Monday, following the resignation of his election running mate earlier this month.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, ‌the son of Prabowo's influential predecessor Joko Widodo, officially resigned on November 12 after weeks of political pressure amid legal cases over the validity of his qualifications in running for the post. The vice president's position is widely seen as ceremonial in Indonesia and Gibran had little involvement in decision-making. The country's parliament ‌is scheduled to select the new vice president through a plenary council on December 11, after vetting the two candidates.

Analysts say that, with ‌Prabowo facing plummeting approval ratings over concerns about the economy and his policies, his choice for vice president could be an important indicator of his political strategy. Prabowo nominated former Foreign Minister Sugiono, currently the coordinating minister of human development, and Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman as vice-presidential candidates, said Ahmad Muzani, speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly, the body representing parliament's ⁠two chambers.

FRAYING ​POLITICAL PARTNERSHIP Gibran's resignation earlier this ⁠month is widely seen as a sign of a fraying political partnership between Prabowo and the popular two-term former President Widodo, who is better known as Jokowi, raising the possibility ⁠of a significant shift in politics.

Sugiono, 47, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, is a senior member of Prabowo's Gerindra party. He was previously a member ​of the Indonesian special forces from 2002 to 2004. Amran, 58, was a businessman before joining the government under Jokowi in 2014.

He ⁠is related to Andi Syamsuddin Arsyad, also known as Haji Isam, a prominent businessman who has recently bought a stake in one of Indonesia's largest coal miners Bayan Resources. Haji Isam ⁠is ​also reportedly considering bidding for French miner Eramet's stake in Weda Bay Nickel, the world's biggest nickel mine. "The considerations are solely on achievements, dedication, loyalty to the country, and my belief that they will do their best," Prabowo told reporters after handing their nomination to parliament.

A panel consisting ⁠of 36 lawmakers would immediately verify the candidates' credentials after Prabowo submitted the names, Muzani said. As the son of the popular Jokowi, Gibran helped ⁠Prabowo win the 2024 election with ⁠a big majority. He said his resignation was a personal decision and unrelated to the legal cases over his qualifications.

Some analysts believe his exit from the administration could fuel further political instability and deepen tension between Jokowi ‌and Prabowo.