The Bank ​of Israel held short-term ​interest rates ‌steady for ​a second straight month on Monday, staying cautious as the ‌lack of a government after the recent election weighs on the shekel. The central bank, as widely expected, ‌held its benchmark rate at 3.25%. It had ‌cut rates last November and January before pausing due to the conflict with Iran and fears of a spike ⁠in ​supply-driven inflation. ⁠It then resumed cuts in May, July and September before ⁠holding rates in late October, a week before the ​October 27 election.

The annual inflation rate eased ⁠to 1.1% in October from 1.6% in September to stay ⁠well ​within an official 1% to 3% target range. Twelve of the 14 economists polled ⁠by Reuters had expected no move on Monday, citing the ⁠uncertain ⁠political environment that has also led to sharp depreciation in the shekel this month.