Bank of Israel leaves rates unchanged amid political uncertainty
The Bank of Israel held short-term interest rates steady for a second straight month on Monday, staying cautious as the lack of a government after the recent election weighs on the shekel. The central bank, as widely expected, held its benchmark rate at 3.25%. It had cut rates last November and January before pausing due to the conflict with Iran and fears of a spike in supply-driven inflation. It then resumed cuts in May, July and September before holding rates in late October, a week before the October 27 election.
The annual inflation rate eased to 1.1% in October from 1.6% in September to stay well within an official 1% to 3% target range. Twelve of the 14 economists polled by Reuters had expected no move on Monday, citing the uncertain political environment that has also led to sharp depreciation in the shekel this month.