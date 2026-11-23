The AI-quake ripping through Wall Street suddenly throws into doubt how much further the ​Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Indeed, if the tech trade’s implosion continues like it did last week, the central bank ​may quickly be forced to cut rates. Until a few weeks ago, it would ‌have been ​almost preposterous to talk about easing monetary policy. Inflation, above target for almost six years, is on course to end this year closer to 4% than 2%; the economy is growing at a solid clip; unemployment is historically low; fiscal policy in Washington is historically loose; and the AI revolution has generated the largest investment boom in human history.

The Fed raised rates in September and is widely expected to do ‌so again on December 9. As recently as last week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller was repeating his call that a jumbo rate hike of 50 basis points could be on the table. Even the hint that this might be pushed to one side underscores the gravity of the drama unfolding around the AI trade, and, more specifically, the industry’s own “central bank,” Nvidia. The chipmaker faces several probes, including one from the Securities and Exchange Commission into its accounting practices. This follows the resignation of founder Jensen Huang as CEO on November 12 after revelations that he had multiple extramarital affairs, ‌most notably with an alleged Chinese spy at the Singapore-based chip company Megaspeed.

Nvidia's shares fell 23% last week, meaning the company has lost nearly 50% of its value — more than $2.5 trillion — since shares peaked on October 6. The S&P 500 is down 12% since then, ‌and the Nasdaq is down 18%, close to entering "bear market" territory. TOO BIG TO FAIL

Targeting asset prices is not part of the Fed's "maximum employment and stable prices" dual mandate. But, in practice, financial stability is. In recent decades, bouts of significant market turmoil have prompted the Fed to cut interest rates: the Long-Term Capital Management crisis in 1998, the dotcom bust in 2000, the global financial crisis in 2008, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In most of these cases, the central bank has moved rapidly and aggressively. Would policymakers today do the same if faced with an AI-related stock market meltdown?

The worry for the Fed is that AI is too big to fail. Some of the numbers ⁠may be familiar, ​but they are no less staggering for that. Michael Cembalest at JP Morgan ⁠Wealth Management calculates that 54 AI stocks since January 2024 have accounted for over half of the S&P 500’s market cap, 66% of earnings growth, 59% of the index’s return and 82% of capital expenditure and research and development growth among its constituents.

The economic impact of AI has been equally staggering. AI investment added roughly 1.3 percentage points ⁠to real GDP growth over the last three quarters, according to Apollo Global Management's Torsten Slok. That's two-thirds of the roughly 2% cumulative growth. Rising asset prices have also sustained consumer spending, especially among the wealthier, asset-owning cohorts. US households have never been richer on a net worth basis, and equities now account for record-high ​shares of households' financial and total assets.

This "wealth effect" has been unambiguously positive in recent years. If it turns negative, Main Street, as well as Wall Street, has a problem. And so does the Fed. THE VALUATION GAME

The coming days and weeks could be ⁠critical. Much will depend on whether investors reckon the selloff has been overdone. A rebound and some degree of consolidation will cool the temperature and buy the Fed time. But a repeat of last week’s volatility would be damaging. To be sure, the market can still go lower. The S&P 500 index's valuation has fallen below 21 times trailing 12-month earnings, but ⁠that's ​still above the average since 1985 of 18.2.

Using Robert Shiller's data going back to the 1940s, economist Lars Christensen says the market's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is now 23.4, above the long-run average of 18.4. Christensen also notes that earnings as a share of GDP are 70% above their average since 1947 and near record levels. Both suggest stocks are still too expensive. "Normalisation could easily take several years, and in the meantime, the economy grows and absorbs part of the adjustment. But it tells you how far we are from 'cheap'," Christensen says.

Of course, ⁠it is impossible to determine with any certainty whether a company share or an index is cheap or expensive, especially not by looking at one or two multiples. There is nothing to guarantee that the earnings growth over the past 12 months will be repeated, ⁠and 12-month forward estimates may simply never be met. The Fed won't pay much ⁠attention to the ebb and flow of valuations, but it will sit up and take notice if turmoil on Wall Street threatens broader financial stability. If inflation remains elevated at the same time, the Fed could find itself in a particularly tough bind.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.) Enjoying this column? Check out Reuters Open Interest (ROI), your essential new source for global ‌financial commentary. Follow ROI on LinkedIn, and X.

And listen ‌to the Morning Bid daily podcast on Apple, Spotify, or the Reuters app. Subscribe to hear Reuters journalists discuss the biggest news in markets ​and finance seven days a week. (By Jamie McGeever Editing by Marguerita Choy)