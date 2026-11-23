​Nvidia on Monday ‌said it ​is reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately.

Nvidia shares ‌surged on the news, jumping more than 25% in premarket trading. The company's move to bring Huang ‌back marks a sharp reversal from its board's ‌decision just days earlier to rule out his return.

Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into ⁠the dominant ​supplier of ⁠AI processors, steering its chip roadmap, customer deals and ⁠Washington ties along the way. He resigned on November ​12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one ⁠with a businesswoman US authorities suspect of spying for ⁠China, ​an allegation Beijing denies.

The board said it was satisfied with Huang’s candor and leadership ⁠ability and, after receiving input from senior U.S. government ⁠officials, ⁠saw no national security risk in his return.