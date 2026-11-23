​President ​Donald Trump welcomed ‌the Nvidia ​board's reinstatement of Jensen ‌Huang as CEO on Monday as the correct decision, and ‌said his return poses no risk ‌to US national security.

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has ⁠made ​the ⁠correct and proper decision to return ⁠Jensen Huang to the ​position of CEO," Trump said in ⁠a social media post. "The United ⁠States ​Government has no reason to believe that ⁠Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any ⁠risk ⁠to National Security."