Trump says Nvidia board made correct decision on Huang return
President Donald Trump welcomed the Nvidia board's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO on Monday as the correct decision, and said his return poses no risk to US national security.
"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Trump said in a social media post. "The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security."