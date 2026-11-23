Karnataka Minister Shivalingegowda on Monday announced that a thanksgiving convention will be held in Hassan on December 13 in recognition of the state government's first-of-its-kind decision in Karnataka to directly provide Rs 7 per litre of milk to farmers. In a statement, the Minister said the public, farmers, and milk cooperative union presidents have appreciated the government's decision, adding that the dairy sector is growing on a large scale. He noted that the convention was decided upon following a request from the presidents of milk unions, who resolved that those who extended support to farmers should be remembered.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the Deputy Commissioner's office near Devagiri in Haveri earlier today after a crucial meeting between sugarcane farmers, factory owners and the district administration failed to resolve the dispute over sugarcane prices. The meeting, chaired by Sugar Minister Rudrappa Lamani, Deputy Commissioner Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar and Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi, began at noon at the DC office.

Over 100 police personnel were deployed around the premises as a precautionary measure. Police personnel screened farmers at the entrance and permitted only 25 farmer leaders to attend the meeting. Farmer leaders, including Chunnappa Poojari, Shashikant Guruji, Ashok Reddy and Marachareddy, participated in the discussions, along with representatives of various sugar factories.

During the meeting, farmers reiterated their demand for Rs 3,600 per tonne of sugarcane. However, factory owners refused to accept the demand, with one offering Rs 3,000 per tonne and another proposing Rs 3,100 per tonne, maintaining that these were their final rates. Despite discussions lasting over an hour, the meeting failed to reach a consensus.

Following the deadlock, several farmers gathered outside the DC office, where a large 'shamiana' had been erected. As preparations for a major protest gathered pace, police shut the main gate of the premises, further escalating tensions. Angered by the refusal of three sugar factory owners to accept their demand, farmers surged towards the main entrance and attempted to force their way into the DC office. Police personnel tried to control the gathering by deploying a DR vehicle, but protesters pushed against the gate and attempted to enter the premises.

The situation turned into chaos as farmers raised slogans against Sugar Minister Rudrappa Lamani, factory owners and the Deputy Commissioner, alleging that farmers were not being offered a fair price for their produce in the minister's own constituency. Speaking to ANI, farmer leader Chunnappa Poojari alleged that neither the government nor the factory owners were willing to accept the farmers' demand.

"We have said that in the first instalment, farmers of Haveri district should be given Rs 3,500, followed by another Rs 100. They must give this. We will not leave it for any reason," he said. Earlier in the day, farmers had also staged a blockade on the National Highway after sugar factories refused to offer Rs 3,600 per tonne.

Meanwhile, discussions involving factory owners, Minister Rudrappa Lamani, the Deputy Commissioner and farmer representatives continued amid the protests. (ANI)