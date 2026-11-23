US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump 6% as Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO
Nasdaq futures surged more than 6% on Monday after Nvidia announced the decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as its chief executive.
Nvidia shares rose 29.5% in premarket trading. The stock suffered its worst weekly decline since 2008 last week as Huang's removal as CEO rattled investor confidence and intensified concerns over the AI sector's outlook. At 9:02 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 1,182 points, or 2.45%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 282 points, or 4.07%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 1,640.75 points, or 6.53%.