‌Nasdaq futures surged more than 6% ‌on Monday after Nvidia announced the decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as its chief executive.

Nvidia shares ⁠rose ​29.5% ⁠in premarket trading. The stock suffered its worst ⁠weekly decline since 2008 last week as Huang's ​removal as CEO rattled investor confidence ⁠and intensified concerns over the AI sector's outlook. At ⁠9:02 ​a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 1,182 points, or 2.45%, and ⁠S&P 500 E-minis were up 282 points, ⁠or 4.07%. ⁠Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 1,640.75 points, or 6.53%.