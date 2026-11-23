The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday advised all registered intermediaries and market participants to refrain from publishing or circulating grey market premium (GMP) figures for upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs), warning that such figures are unofficial, unverified and unregulated. In an official advisory, the market regulator noted that GMP figures were being widely published across websites, digital platforms, newspapers and by some SEBI-registered intermediaries, often portraying them as indicators of likely listing prices or expected returns.

"Investors are hereby cautioned that such pre-listing premium figures are unofficial, unverified, and unregulated at which shares are supposedly traded before they are formally listed on a recognized stock exchange," SEBI stated. The regulator highlighted that such transactions take place outside the recognised stock exchange framework and are not subject to regulatory oversight, settlement guarantees or investor protection mechanisms.

SEBI said the publication of these figures could be detrimental to investors and contrary to the principles of transparency and accountability in securities markets. "All SEBI-registered intermediaries and market participants are advised to refrain from publishing, displaying, or broadcasting GMP figures for IPOs on their websites, platforms, or any other communication channels-including email, SMS, and social media," the regulator said.

It further advised investors not to treat GMP figures as indicators of listing prices or expected returns and to avoid transactions linked to such premiums. The regulator also cautioned that investors involved in GMP transactions would not have access to investor protection benefits under SEBI or stock exchange jurisdiction.

"Investors should note that in the event of any dispute arising from or relating to GMP transactions," regulatory grievance redressal mechanisms, including the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) portal, would not be available, SEBI said. The regulator urged investors to participate in IPOs exclusively through SEBI-registered intermediaries and authorised platforms. (ANI)