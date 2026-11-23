​Russia's ​Foreign Ministry ‌on Monday accused ​Estonia of letting Ukraine ‌use its air space "on the quiet" to attack Russian targets, in ‌what it called a provocative ‌move that risked triggering an open war with Russia. The ministry set ⁠out ​the ⁠allegation in a statement after summoning ⁠Estonia's charge d'affaires in Moscow ​to issue a formal protest ⁠over Estonia's decision to close ⁠its ​shared border with Russia,

The ministry also accused Estonia ⁠of attempting to obstruct the movement ⁠of ⁠Russian cargo ships in the Baltic Sea.