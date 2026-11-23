Hundreds of schools across ‌Germany and ​Denmark received emailed bomb threats on Monday morning, though there was no indication of any real danger, police ‌said, the latest in a wave of similar scares across Europe.

Police in the German state of Thuringia said they had told schools to continue as normal. Around 450 schools ‌got the threats across Germany, police in the southwestern German city of ‌Freiburg said. "At present, there is no evidence to suggest that the schools contacted so far are facing any specific threat," they added, echoing a statement from the force in Berlin.

Danish police said they ⁠were ​investigating bomb threats directed ⁠at several schools. "An identical email has been sent to a lot of people," Copenhagen's Deputy Police ⁠Inspector Simon Hansen told Reuters.

A series of hoaxes and cyberattacks has hit schools, supermarkets, ​blood banks, air traffic systems and broadcasters across Europe in recent weeks. A spokesperson ⁠for Germany's interior ministry said on Monday the threats against schools there and abroad were "part of a ⁠wider ​picture" that reflected a general threat level, without going into more detail.

Some European officials suspect Russia may be behind a campaign of disruption to ⁠everyday life in European nations supporting Ukraine after Moscow's invasion. Russia denies that and accuses ⁠the West of ⁠a smear campaign.

Last week, more than 10 schools in Spain were evacuated after receiving bomb threats by email.