Sparta Prague sacked their Danish ​coach Brian Priske on Monday ​after the Czech top-tier ‌club failed ​to win any of the past five matches and sporting director Tomas Rosicky will leave ‌his position by mutual agreement. Priske took charge of Sparta in 2022 and led the club to back-to-back titles before leaving for Feyenoord. He re-joined Sparta ‌last season but they trail league leaders Slavia by 13 points.

"Following ‌the October international break, Brian was given an opportunity by the club's management to improve both results and performances," Executive Board Vice-Chairman Frantisek Cupr said in a statement. "However, ⁠the ​team's prolonged run ⁠of poor results was compounded by an unsatisfactory performance against Liberec, which led us ⁠to the decision to relieve him of his duties as head coach."

The club also ​announced that former Arsenal midfielder Rosicky would leave by mutual agreement ⁠after eight years at the club where he launched his career. Former Sparta central defender ⁠Tomas ​Sivok is set to replace Rosicky, a product of the club's youth academy who went on to play for Borussia Dortmund and ⁠Arsenal before returning to his boyhood club.

"We recognise that losing Tomas's experience ⁠altogether would be ⁠a mistake," Cupr said. "We will therefore hold discussions with him in the coming weeks regarding a potential future ‌role at ‌the club."