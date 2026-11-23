Virginia and Oregon sued Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp on Monday, alleging the company profited from a feature in its AI model Grok that produces child sexual abuse material and other nonconsensual sexual images from photographs while failing to put safeguards in place to stop it. Several state attorneys general ‌had announced investigations into Grok over similar claims in recent months, but Virginia and Oregon were the first states to sue.

The lawsuits filed in state courts accuse SpaceX of misleading consumers about Grok's safety and failing to put adequate safeguards in place while promoting its "spicy mode." That mode allows users to take an existing photograph of a person and generate a sexual or nude image or video, according to the lawsuits. Virginia and Oregon accused SpaceX ‌of violating their respective consumer protection laws. They are seeking damages, penalties and court orders forcing the company to stop violating state law.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Grok is available ‌to users of X, the social media platform that is a subsidiary of SpaceX. In a statement posted on X on Monday that didn't directly address the lawsuits, the platform's safety team said it had taken action to block prompts that could generate this type of imagery and worked with law enforcement to pursue people who use the platform to make it.

"The people who tried to use Grok Imagine to generate this material did so by deliberately violating our Terms of Service and working aggressively to circumvent our ⁠safeguards," the company posted. GROK ​SAFEGUARDS UNDER SCRUTINY

Virginia's lawsuit cites data from a ⁠study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which estimated that between December 2025 and January 2026, Grok generated and posted on X millions of sexualized images, including more than 20,000 depicting children. Investigators from the attorney general's office in Virginia found that Grok's image moderation ⁠was inconsistent, and that the bot would advise users on how to circumvent the moderation measures by avoiding words that triggered it, according to the lawsuit.

Beginning in January, Grok told users that its image generation features were only for paying ​subscribers, which did not stop the images' creation but allowed the company to profit from them, the lawsuit said. States across the US have filed a growing number of lawsuits against social media and ⁠AI companies over harm they say the companies have caused to their residents.

In an interview with Reuters ahead of Monday's filings, Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said state attorneys general are acting as a regulatory force in the tech industry, including on artificial intelligence, which ⁠has ​faced relatively little federal regulation so far. "In the absence of federal action, AGs have stepped into the breach," Jones said.

LAWSUITS STACK UP OVER GROK SpaceX is facing more than a dozen lawsuits brought by individuals who say nonconsensual sexual images of them as minors or adults were generated by Grok.

In the UK, lawmaker Jess Asato is suing SpaceX after Grok users generated sexualized images of her. The company has denied the ⁠claims, arguing that obviously fictitious, AI-generated content cannot breach someone's right to privacy. In mid-January, xAI said it restricted image editing in Grok and blocked users from generating images of people in revealing clothing "where it's ⁠illegal." SpaceX acquired xAI in February and rebranded its AI ⁠division from xAI to SpaceX Super Intelligence in October.

Reuters found in February that, even after new curbs, Grok continued to generate sexualized images of people even when users explicitly warned that the subjects did not consent. The company did not address detailed questions from Reuters about Grok's generation of sexualized material. SpaceX is suing ‌at least two people in the ‌US alleging they misused Grok to create child sexual abuse material.