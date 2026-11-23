Wall Street's main indexes rallied sharply on Monday, led by a nearly 7% jump in the tech-heavy Nasdaq, as investors rushed back into AI-linked stocks after Nvidia said it had reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive. Nvidia shares surged ‌32.2%, on track for their biggest one-day jump in more than two decades after an extraordinary reversal, which followed President Donald Trump's call for Huang's return.

Huang resigned as chief executive earlier this month over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. The chipmaker is widely regarded as a cornerstone of the AI trade, and its sharp rebound helped lift sentiment across the sector after weeks ‌of heavy selling.

"Huang’s return marks one of the biggest reversals in the history of the stock market. Never has so much value rested on the shoulders of a single executive," ‌said David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation. "Wall Street envisioned a stock market without his leadership and didn’t like what it saw."

The Nasdaq-100 was on track to add more than $2 trillion in market value on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 were on track for their biggest one-day gains since markets surged after Trump paused his "Liberation Day" tariff package in April 2025.

Chip stocks gained, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 13.4% and also on track ⁠for its ​best session since April 2025. The rally was broad-based in ⁠the tech sphere, with the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks Tesla, Amazon , Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet climbing between 5.8% and 12.4%.

Neocloud and data-center companies, which came under sharp selling pressure earlier following Huang's abrupt exit, also climbed. CoreWeave rose 21.5%, IREN ⁠gained 26.4% and Nebius advanced 23.4%. The S&P 500 information technology sector jumped 8.9% and led the gains in the benchmark index.

Other sectors also climbed, with energy being the only group in negative territory. The rebound follows a ​bruising few weeks for equities, as investors grew concerned about the heavy borrowing underpinning AI investment and questioned whether the sector could deliver sufficient returns. Fears of political scrutiny ⁠for the sector also mounted after Democrats swept the US midterm elections.

The selloff had pushed the S&P 500 and the Dow into correction territory, while the Nasdaq came close to entering a bear market before Monday's rebound. At 12:02 p.m. ET, ⁠the ​Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,470.00 points, or 3.05%, to 49,617.33, the S&P 500 gained 335.07 points, or 4.85%, to 7,245.46 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1,509.70 points, or 6.69%, to 24,131.42.

INFLATION DATA WILL TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT Investors will now focus on Wednesday's personal consumption expenditures report, which could offer fresh direction on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

Traders are pricing in a nearly 98% ⁠probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's December meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak later on Monday.

Elsewhere, Zscaler jumped ⁠15.3% after CrowdStrike said on Monday it would buy ⁠the cybersecurity provider in an all-stock deal that values Zscaler at about $43.9 billion. CrowdStrike shares fell 10.5%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.44-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.91-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 6 new lows while the ‌Nasdaq Composite recorded 15 new ‌highs and 207 new lows.